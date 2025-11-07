ApsTron Science Launches Dedicated Website for PelvicTron™ App, as App Surpasses 25,000 Installs Worldwide

PelvicTron(tm) Website www.PelvicTron.com

Designed for both clinicians and patients, PelvicTron™ offers an advanced, science-backed solution to evaluate, treat, and monitor pelvic floor disorders.

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science, a leading innovator in health & wellness technology, announced the launch of the official website for its pelvic health app, PelvicTron™, marking a major milestone as the app surpasses 25,000 global installs across mobile and desktop platforms.

Designed for both clinicians and patients, PelvicTron™ offers an advanced, science-backed solution to evaluate, treat, and monitor pelvic floor disorders. The app streamlines the clinical process with real-time assessments, interactive therapy modules, and progress tracking — all accessible from a phone, tablet, or computer.

PelvicTron™ is now supported by a full-featured website that offers product information, support materials, clinical use cases, and educational resources for pelvic health professionals. The site serves as a central hub for users to learn more about the app’s capabilities and how it fits into clinical and home care workflows.

“PelvicTron™ represents a major leap forward in pelvic health,” said a spokesperson for ApsTron Science. “With a growing global user base and a dedicated platform for clinicians, we’re committed to making pelvic health assessment and treatment more accessible and effective.”

Key Features of PelvicTron™

• Pelvic floor evaluation and dysfunction analysis

• Guided treatment protocols with haptics and audio cues

• Progress visualization and report sharing

• Multi-patient support for clinicians

• Branded report generation for clinics

• Runs on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac devices

App Download Links

📱 Android: https://tinyurl.com/ysryrvsy

📱 Apple iOS: https://tinyurl.com/2js3rsrj

Learn more at the new website: 🌐 www.PelvicTron.com

About ApsTron Science

ApsTron Science is a Massachusetts-based developer of advanced medical sensors, apps, and software systems. With a focus on digital wellness, rehabilitation, and clinical research, ApsTron brings innovative solutions to healthcare providers and individuals across the globe.

Press Contact:

Email: support@apstron.com

Website: www.ApsTron.com

