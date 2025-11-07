TV Bridal Icon Randy Fenoli Joins Dress 2 Impress for the Grand Opening of Its second New Jersey Boutique in Cherry Hill

Dress 2 Impress Logo Inside the new Dress 2 Impress Cherry Hill boutique, brides can explore an elegant collection of couture gowns in a bright, modern space designed for a truly personal and unforgettable bridal shopping experience. An elegant preview inside the new Dress 2 Impress Cherry Hill boutique, where brides can explore the latest couture collections in a private, luxury setting.

TV star Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress joins Dress 2 Impress for the Cherry Hill grand opening and exclusive bridal Trunk Show, Nov 22–23, 2025.

Hosting Randy Fenoli at our Cherry Hill boutique is a dream come true, not just for us, but for all the brides in our community. This grand opening is our way of bringing that dream experience closer.” — Albena Deliivanova, Managing Partner of Dress 2 Impress

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dress 2 Impress, South Jersey’s premier bridal and formal boutique, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location in Cherry Hill, NJ, on November 22, 2025. The two-day celebration will feature a Randy Fenoli Bridal Trunk Show and a special guest appearance by the beloved TV personality and designer from TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress.

This exclusive weekend marks the New Jersey debut of Randy Fenoli’s newest “Keepsake Collection.” Brides will have the opportunity to meet Randy in person, view and try on his latest couture gowns, and experience the unforgettable moment of saying “Yes to the Dress” with the designer himself by their side.

Beyond the Trunk Show, the weekend will include photo opportunities, interviews, and behind-the-scenes access with one of the bridal industry’s most recognizable icons. It’s a rare chance for South Jersey brides and their families to experience the magic of Randy Fenoli in an intimate, luxury setting.

Dress 2 Impress has long been dedicated to creating a bridal experience where every bride feels like a princess. Hosting Randy Fenoli at the new Cherry Hill boutique marks a milestone for both the team and the South Jersey bridal community, bringing the magic of that dream experience even closer to home.

Event Details

What: Randy Fenoli Bridal Trunk Show & Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 22 – 23, 2025

Where: Dress 2 Impress - Bridal & Formal Boutique, 1410 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Featuring: Randy Fenoli of Say Yes to the Dress, debut of the Keepsake Collection, and exclusive bridal appointments

The event will be a private, appointment-only experience, ensuring each bride receives the personal attention that Dress 2 Impress is known for. A limited number of exclusive bridal appointments are available for both days of the Trunk Show. Brides who book will enjoy an elevated, luxury appointment experience designed to celebrate their love story surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Randy Fenoli Bridal Trunk Show — November 22 – 23

The Randy Fenoli Trunk Show at Dress 2 Impress offers the fun and ultimate way to find your dream wedding dress in style. Every detail of the appointment is curated to provide comfort, confidence, and joy as brides explore Randy’s newest couture creations.

Each 90-minute appointment includes:

✨ Personalized 90-minute bridal appointment

📞 Pre-appointment phone consultation to tailor the experience to your style and wedding vision

👰 One-on-one service with a master-certified bridal stylist

💎 Accessories stylist to perfect your full bridal look

🧁 Sweet and savory bites to enjoy during your appointment

🥂 Complimentary bubbly and beverages for you and your guests

Each bride may bring up to three guests to share the experience. The $100 appointment fee is non-refundable but may be applied toward the purchase of a bridal gown on the day of the first appointment.

The new Cherry Hill location was designed to embody the same warmth, elegance, and personalized service that define the Linwood boutique. More than an expansion, it represents the next chapter in helping brides throughout New Jersey discover the gown of their dreams.

A New Destination for South Jersey Brides

The Cherry Hill boutique transforms a former Dunkin’ Donuts building into an intimate, luxury bridal destination featuring a refined interior design, private fitting spaces, and a curated collection of couture bridal, evening, and mother-of-the-bride gowns from world-renowned designers such as Maggie Sottero, Randy Fenoli, Madison James, Terani Couture, and Ivonne D.

Since opening its first location in Linwood in 2013, Dress 2 Impress has become one of New Jersey’s most trusted bridal names, attracting brides from Atlantic City, Cape May, Ocean City, Hammonton, Vineland, and Manahawkin. With the addition of Cherry Hill, the boutique is expanding its reach to serve brides throughout Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester Counties—and now, with Randy Fenoli’s visit, bringing national attention to South Jersey’s growing bridal community.

Media Coverage Invitation

Local media and wedding publications are invited to cover the grand opening celebration and share this milestone moment for South Jersey brides. Photo and interview opportunities with Randy Fenoli and the Dress 2 Impress team will be available during the event.

About Dress 2 Impress - Bridal & Formal Boutique

Founded in 2013, Dress 2 Impress is a luxury bridal and formal boutique dedicated to helping every client find the perfect gown for life’s most special occasions. Known for its personalized service, curated designer collections, and elegant shopping experience, Dress 2 Impress proudly serves brides, mothers of the bride and groom, and formalwear clients throughout New Jersey and beyond.

With locations in Linwood and Cherry Hill, Dress 2 Impress continues to redefine the bridal shopping experience—one dress, one bride, and one unforgettable moment at a time.

