ATA College Approved to Offer Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program

EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATA College , a leading provider of technical and vocational training, today announced it has received official approval to offer a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program. This new program will address the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in the region and provide students with a direct path to a rewarding career in the medical field.The CNA program is designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge necessary to deliver high-quality patient care in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home health environments. The curriculum will cover fundamental nursing principles, patient care procedures, safety protocols, and effective communication with patients and healthcare teams. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates will be eligible to take the state certification exam to become Certified Nursing Assistants.This expansion of ATA College's healthcare offerings reflects its ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the workforce. By introducing the CNA program, the college aims to create a new pipeline of qualified caregivers to support the local healthcare infrastructure, which is currently facing significant staffing shortages. The hands-on training and practical experience provided will ensure that ATA students are well-prepared for the immediate challenges and responsibilities of their roles."We are incredibly proud to receive approval for our Certified Nursing Assistant program," said Valerie Phillips, Vice President of Operations. "This is a significant milestone for ATA College and, more importantly, a vital new resource for our community. There is a critical need for compassionate and skilled nursing assistants, and we are dedicated to providing a high-quality education that prepares our students to meet that need with confidence and competence. This program not only offers our students a fast track to a stable and fulfilling career but also strengthens the fabric of our local healthcare system."Experienced nursing professionals will lead the program, featuring a combination of classroom instruction, laboratory practice, and clinical experience at local healthcare facilities. This blended learning approach ensures that students acquire both theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to excel in their careers. ATA College is now accepting applications for the inaugural CNA class. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the admissions office for more information on enrollment procedures, financial aid options, and program details.About ATA CollegeLocated in El Cajon, CA, ATA College has been providing career-focused technical and vocational training since 1996. The college offers a range of diploma and associate degree programs in high-demand fields, including healthcare, IT, and business. With a mission to equip students with marketable skills for today’s workforce, ATA College focuses on practical, hands-on education to prepare graduates for successful entry-level positions. For more information, visit https://atacollege.edu

