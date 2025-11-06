Attorney General James Releases Statement on Full SNAP Win
NEW YORK – Attorney General James today released the following statement after a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must send full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to states by tomorrow:
“A judge in Rhode Island just stopped the federal government from starving millions of Americans. I am relieved that people will get the food they need, but it is outrageous that it took a lawsuit to make the federal government feed its own people.”
