Attorney General James Releases Statement on Full SNAP Win 

NEW YORK – Attorney General James today released the following statement after a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must send full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to states by tomorrow: 

“A judge in Rhode Island just stopped the federal government from starving millions of Americans. I am relieved that people will get the food they need, but it is outrageous that it took a lawsuit to make the federal government feed its own people.”

