Attorney General James Reminds New Yorkers of SNAP Work Requirements

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement as new federal work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients take effect in New York:

“SNAP is a vital safety net that helps millions of New Yorkers put food on the table. The federal government’s new policies risk pushing more families and individuals into food insecurity at a moment when the cost of necessities remains high.

“Anyone who receives SNAP should keep an eye out for communications from state or local SNAP officials and contact their local social services office if they believe they qualify for an exemption or need help meeting the requirements.

“My office will continue to work with local partners, community organizations, and state agencies to ensure that New Yorkers know their rights and responsibilities under the law, and that vulnerable residents are not left without critical food assistance.”

New federal SNAP requirements for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) took effect in New York on March 1, after the expiration of a longstanding statewide waiver. Under the new rules, certain New Yorkers aged 18 to 64 without a child under 14 – who are not pregnant or caring for a person who cannot care for themselves, and who do not have a disability that prevents them from working – are now required to meet work or activity requirements to continue receiving SNAP benefits beyond three months in a three-year period.

Tips for Impacted New Yorkers

Explore Possible Exemptions: If you earn at least a certain income level (for example, over $217.50 per week), you may be exempt from the ABAWD rules without 80 hours of work. You may also be eligible to claim an exemption if you have health barriers, caregiving responsibilities, or other circumstances that affect your ability to meet the work requirement. Contact your local district to discuss your situation and provide any required documentation.

Use Available Resources: SNAP Employment & Training programs, job centers, and community organizations can help you find work, training, or volunteer opportunities that count toward your hours.

For assistance and more information, New Yorkers can contact their local SNAP district office or visit the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s website.