Magickitchen.com Provides Priority Assistance for Seniors and Individuals with Special Diet Needs

MagicKitchen.com cuts price on Complete Meals by 10% to support customers facing higher food costs

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With inflation pushing grocery bills higher, more customers are reaching out for help. Many are retired, living on fixed incomes, or managing health conditions that require special diets. Some are also dealing with the added strain of a government shutdown and gaps in benefits such as SNAP. MagicKitchen.com is doing what we can to help these people access meals that they can afford and that they should be eating,” said Greg Miller, CEO of MagicKitchen.com. “We have seen a major increase in emails and calls from individuals looking for assistance with their meals. It is very sad to hear so many stories from hardworking and retired Americans going hungry. The government shutdown has exasperated the situation significantly.”MagicKitchen.com announced a price reduction on its Complete Meals line, with a new standard price of $9.99 per meal, down from $11.00. The change is designed to help seniors and individuals with special dietary needs who are struggling with rising food prices and limited budgets.Complete Meals for Seniors and Special DietsMagicKitchen.com offers frozen, ready-to-heat Complete Meals that are designed for seniors and people with health concerns such as diabetes, low sodium needs, renal diets, or gluten sensitivity. Many customers choose these meals because they:* Support specific diet plans from doctors or dietitians* Save time and energy in the kitchen* Help those with mobility or vision challenges* Provide portion control and balanced nutritionThe full line of Complete Meals for seniors is available at: MagicKitchen.com Complete Meals “We looked at the market and decided we would help these meal-challenged individuals eat healthier and according to the special diets that they prescribe to, to stay healthy,” Miller said. “We have taken and reduced our meal costs by 10%. We know this is not going to solve all the issues, but we want to try to do our part to feed Americans and to keep them healthy.”Helping Budgets Stretch FurtherRising costs do not pause when budgets are tight. Many households pay more for basics like groceries, utilities, and medicine. Some are still waiting on assistance or are not receiving SNAP support at all.For people who rely on frozen meals for convenience, nutrition, or mobility needs, every dollar matters. The new $9.99 price gives customers:* A clear, steady option they can count on week after week* An easier way to plan a food budget on fixed income* More access to meal choices that match their health needsThe price reduction applies to MagicKitchen.com’s Complete Meals line, which pairs a main entrée with side dishes in one ready-to-heat plate.Supporting Seniors And CaregiversMany customers are seniors who live alone, couples who no longer cook like they used to, or caregivers who need a simple way to keep loved ones fed and safe. Others are younger adults managing medical diets, disabilities, or busy schedules.MagicKitchen.com’s Complete Meals arrive frozen and can be stored in the freezer until needed. Heating usually takes only a few minutes in a microwave or conventional oven, which can be helpful for people with limited strength or energy.“We hear from customers who say that without these meals, they might skip dinner, or eat whatever is cheap instead of what their doctor recommends,” Miller said. “Our hope is that by lowering prices, more people will be able to eat in a way that supports their health, not hurts it.”How To OrderCustomers can view the full selection of Complete Meals for seniors and those with special diet needs at: MagicKitchen.com Complete MealsOrders can be placed online or by phone, and meals ship frozen to the customer’s door. Many items are designed to meet common dietary guidelines, and product pages list ingredients and nutrition details so customers can choose what fits their needs.About MagicKitchen.comMagicKitchen.com provides home-delivered, chef-prepared frozen meals to customers across the United States. The company focuses on convenient, healthy options for seniors, busy families, and individuals with special dietary needs, including diabetic-friendly, low sodium, renal, gluten-free, vegetarian, and other menu choices.Founded to help people eat well without the stress of daily cooking, MagicKitchen.com offers single meals, meal bundles, and subscription options that support long-term, practical eating habits.For more information about Complete Meals for seniors and individuals with special diet needs, visit: MagicKitchen.com Complete Meals

