Combat Veteran and Former Federal Prosecutor Jason Duey Announces Run for Congress in Arizona's CD1

Arizona CD1 Congressional Candidate - Jason Duey

Jason Duey brings a lifetime of public service, a commitment to conservative principles, and a firsthand understanding of public safety to the AZ CD1 race.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican Jason Duey, a decorated combat veteran, former federal prosecutor, and former federal agent, has officially announced his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s First Congressional District (CD1). Duey brings a lifetime of dedicated public service, a commitment to conservative principles, and a firsthand understanding of border security to the race.

“I have spent my life defending this country and upholding the rule of law—from the battlefield in Afghanistan to the frontlines of our broken border as an HSI Special Agent,” said Jason Duey. “The American Dream that brought my wife and I back to Scottsdale is under attack by radical policies and career politicians. I’m running for Congress to restore common-sense conservatism, secure our borders, and ensure our veterans and law enforcement have the resources they need to keep us safe.”

A Conservative Warrior with a Lifetime of Service

Jason Duey’s career is defined by courage and commitment:

• Combat Veteran: A multiple-tour veteran of the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan, Duey was medically retired after sustaining serious injuries while serving overseas.

• Federal Agent (HSI/INS): Formerly posted to the Phoenix Field Office, Duey worked directly under former ICE Director Tom Homan to combat illegal immigration and transnational organized crime, including human smuggling and human trafficking across Arizona.

• Prosecutor: Following his military retirement and reinvention in his 40s, Duey earned his law degree and served as both a Florida state prosecutor and an Assistant United States Attorney.

• Lifelong Republican: Duey’s political foundation began with his support for Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign and continues today as an active Precinct Committeeman for the Maricopa County GOP in LD3 and a supporter of President Trump’s America 1st agenda. He was a key figure in the effort to flip Miami-Dade County, Florida, red - a historic accomplishment.

“I’m a lifelong conservative who knows how to fight for what’s right and win. My experience isn't in politics; it’s in putting my life on the line to defend our country, our laws, and our communities. Arizona’s CD1 deserves a representative with a proven record of service, not just talk.” — Jason Duey, Republican Candidate for CD1

Duey and his family chose to return to Scottsdale, the city where he and his wife first met, to retire and raise their family, making him deeply invested in the future of the district.

The Jason Duey campaign will focus on securing the border, supporting law enforcement, promoting fiscal responsibility, and advocating for America's veterans.

Jason Duey is running to represent Arizona’s 1st Congressional District and asks for the support and vote of the Republican primary voters.

About Jason Duey

Jason Duey is a combat veteran, former federal prosecutor, former federal agent, and lifelong Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Arizona’s First Congressional District. He currently resides in Scottsdale with his family.

