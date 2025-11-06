70 Affordable Housing Units Completed in Hamburg

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction is complete on Riley Brook Apartments, a $25 million development of 70 affordable units in the town of Hamburg, Erie County. The complex provides modern, affordable housing for families and is located close to schools, a recreation center, shopping and bus lines. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 11,000 affordable homes in Erie County. Riley Brook continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s historic five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable units across the state.

“As a former Hamburg Town Board Member, it is so exciting to bring housing that families can afford to the community where my dedication to serving New Yorkers began,” Governor Hochul said. “I know first-hand the importance of finding an affordable place where you can raise a family and have access to schools, stores, parks and more. Our investment in Riley Brook Apartments mirrors the efforts my administration is making across the state to help address the housing crisis impacting our communities.”

The project included the new construction of seven 10-unit all-electric apartment buildings available for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. The apartments are designed with a two-story format that provides up to three bedrooms and either a balcony or patio for each apartment. Riley Brook was constructed within walking distance from an elementary school, high school and town recreation center. It is also located near several major bus lines, as well as grocery stores, restaurants and other retail. New sidewalks were installed as part of the development to provide residents with safe access to existing sidewalks and bus stops.

Led by Park Grove Development and Southern Tier Environments for Living, Riley Brook also has a clubhouse for residents to use, as well as a fitness center, on-site laundry facilities and a playground. The development also includes units that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

Riley Brook is one of many HCR projects either completed or underway in Erie County this year, including a second multi-family project in Hamburg, senior housing in Tonawanda, as well as the rebuilding of more than 400 affordable units in Buffalo’s First Ward.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal is supporting Riley Brook with $13.4 million in equity raised through its Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, $1.5 million in equity raised through its State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program and just over $5.4 million from the Low-Income Housing Trust Fund. Eight units are supported by project-based vouchers administered by HCR, ensuring these tenants pay no more than 30 percent of their income on rent. New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) provided $385,000 through the Clean Energy Initiative. Erie County provided $500,000 to support the project through its HOME Fund.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR’s investments are ensuring more families across New York have access to the stable, affordable housing they need to thrive. Riley Brook Apartments does just that by providing units that have up to three bedrooms and are within walking distance of an elementary school and high school. Thank you to Park Grove, Southern Tier Environments, as well as local and state leaders, on making this vital 70-unit project in the Town of Hamburg a reality.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of the Riley Brook Apartments is proof that affordable housing can provide clean, modern, and healthy environments for residents. NYSERDA is proud to continue to invest in all-electric projects like Riley Brook that provide New Yorkers with quality living and supportive amenities they need while advancing the State’s clean energy transition.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Western New York deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered more than $13 million to help build 70 brand new units at Riley Brook Apartments in Hamburg. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families in Erie County and across Western New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers deserve access to affordable and secure housing, and I am grateful that the Riley Brook Apartments will benefit families and businesses in the Buffalo area. I am pleased to see this federal funding having a positive impact on New Yorkers, and I will continue to work tirelessly to make housing more accessible across our state.”

State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, “Riley Brook Apartments is the result of a public-private partnership and helps meet the demand for quality, affordable housing in a vibrant community. Individuals and families of all abilities will enjoy living close to schools, stores and restaurants. I congratulate everyone involved in making this project a reality.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Riley Brook Apartments is a major step forward in addressing the growing need for affordable housing in our community. I’m proud to see Governor Hochul’s historic five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable units across the state, taking root. Too many working families are being priced out of safe, quality homes close to schools, jobs, and transportation. This development ensures that more families can put down roots and thrive in Hamburg without being burdened by rising housing costs.”

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Affordable housing is a critical need everywhere and this project addresses the issue in Hamburg, bringing seventy much-needed units online and further building on Governor Hochul’s Housing plan for New York. This is an example of government working to address the needs of its constituents and make their lives better, and I thank Governor Hochul for her focus on affordable housing.”

Hamburg Town Supervisor Catherine Rybczynski said, “The completion of Riley Brook Apartments represents a major investment in Hamburg’s future. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for recognizing the importance of providing quality, affordable housing options that allow families of all backgrounds to live, work, and thrive right here in our community.”

Park Grove Realty Managing Partner Andrew Crossed said, “We are proud to introduce Riley Brook Apartments, a new development bringing much-needed affordable housing to Erie County. I believe providing affordable, quality, safe, state-of-the-art housing in good neighborhoods is the most important thing we can provide families in need in our communities. This thoughtfully designed community offers residents spacious open-concept floor plans, modern finishes, private balconies or patios, and generous storage throughout. This project is an excellent example of a public and private partnership which required the collaboration and cooperation of so many various groups and entities. Park Grove extends its sincere thanks to the town of Hamburg, Erie County, and New York State Homes and Community Renewal for their partnership and support in making this meaningful project a reality.”

Southern Tier Environments for Living Executive Director Thomas Whitney said, “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Governor Hochul and New York State Homes and Community Renewal for approving this very worthwhile affordable housing project in Hamburg. Their support has made it possible to bring quality, affordable homes to Erie County. We also want to thank our partners at Park Grove for their dedication and vision in developing this beautiful new apartment community.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 68,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 370 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, and over 540 communities have submitted a Letter of Intent to become certified, including the town of Hamburg.