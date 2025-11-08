Lavnlux Introduces The Porto, a Patented Luxury Spa and Shower Innovation

Lavnlux The Porto by Lavnlux® – Luxury Spa Experience at Home The Porto by Lavnlux® – Elegant Bathroom Display

A new patented spa and shower product bringing comfort, privacy, and technology to home and professional spa relaxation.

The Porto creates a private, luxurious space to relax. It fits seamlessly into homes and spas, giving everyone access to a true high-end spa experience” — Zack Ashworth, founder of Lavnlux.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavnlux announces The Porto by Lavnlux , a new luxury spa and shower product designed for comfort, privacy, and total relaxation, whether at home or in a professional spa setting.The Porto brings a new level of relaxation, allowing users to enjoy a soaking bath with the shower gently raining down while keeping their hair and makeup dry. Designed for comfort and stability, it features generous padding, gel cells, and great neck support for a soothing experience every time.With its clear, removable shower rain shield, The Porto provides protection and privacy while still letting users enjoy a refreshing light shower rain. The built-in waterproof stereo speakers and Bluetooth connectivity let users listen to their favorite music, while the USB-C charging port adds modern convenience.Key Benefits:• Comfortable and easy to wear• Great for home or professional spa use• Generous padding and gel support• Removable clear shower rain shield• Bluetooth connectivity and waterproof stereo speakers• USB-C battery charging port• Portable and lightweightThe patented design (U.S. Reg. No. 12089682) ensures quality and innovation. The Porto by Lavnluxwill be available in Fall 2026, with pre-orders opening soon at Lavnlux.About LavnluxLavnlux creates luxury relaxation products that combine comfort, privacy, and technology. Based in Spring, Texas, the company is redefining how people experience relaxation, bringing spa-quality wellness into homes and professional settings.

