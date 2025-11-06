20 Complete Court Manager Program

North Dakota State Court Administrator Sally Holewa recognized the court system’s latest graduates of the National Center for State Court’s Institute for Court Management at a ceremony Nov. 6 at the State Capitol in Bismarck. North Dakota added 20 certified court managers to its ranks.

The graduation ceremony closed the 2-year Court Management Program for the class of 2025. The program, available through the Institute for Court Management of the National Center for State Courts and the North Dakota Supreme Court, includes six modules that address topics pertaining to the management of courts as organizations. Upon completion, participants receive the designation of certified court manager.

Holewa commended the graduates for making the sacrifice to continue their education and encouraged them to take advantage of opportunities to serve the court in a leadership capacity. She also encouraged them to use knowledge gained during the courses to improve the processes and performance of the judicial branch, stating the good ideas come from all areas of the court system.

The class of 2025 includes court staff members from across the state. Faculty for the courses were North Dakota trial court administration staff certified by the National Center. The six courses focused on accountability and court performance, caseflow and workflow management, budget and fiscal management, project management, purposes and responsibilities of the courts, and workforce management.

The new certified court managers are Terri Barta, Maty Benth, Kendall Brehm, Heidi Dullum, Kaitlen Engen, Brandi Godard, McKenzie Johnson, Nicole Kuntz, Brittany Leadbetter, Bill McGrath, Cindy Ornsbey, Debi Osterby, Becky Palmer, Bryan Pechtl, Audrey Roach, Madison Rodgers, Andi Schimke, Jessica Throlson, Lori Wimpfheimer, and Brittany Wollin.

The ceremony also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first CMP graduating class in North Dakota.

State Court Administrator Sally Holewa addresses CMP attendees.

(L to R) Deputy Clerk Heidi Dullum receives her CMP certificate from Sally Hollewa.