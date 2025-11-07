Jingle All the Way for a Cause at the 2025 Jingle Bell Run in Van Nuys

Annual 5K Run/Walk Unites Community to Raise Funds and Awareness for Arthritis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arthritis Foundation invites the Los Angeles community to celebrate the season of giving at the 2025 Jingle Bell Run, taking place Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Woodley Park in Van Nuys.The Jingle Bell Run is a festive 5K run/walk where participants tie jingle bells to their shoelaces, wear their favorite holiday attire, and come together to raise funds and awareness for arthritis — the nation’s number one cause of disability.“This event truly captures the spirit of the holidays and the heart of our community,” said Lori Blumenthal, Development Director for the Arthritis Foundation. “Every step taken and every dollar raised helps improve lives today while moving us closer to a cure for arthritis.”The morning will feature holiday music, photo opportunities, community sponsor booths, and a joyful start/finish line celebration, making it one of the most spirited holiday traditions in the region. Local sponsors and honorees will also be recognized for their dedication to advancing the Foundation’s mission.The Jingle Bell Run is nationally sponsored by Novartis and Zoetis, with UCLA Health serving as a proud local sponsor. Additional in-kind partners, including Ubatuba Açaí and ColourPop, are generously contributing to make the event a success.Registration is now open at events.arthritis.org/JBRLosAngeles . Participants can register as individuals or as teams and are encouraged to bring their friends, family, and coworkers to celebrate the holidays with purpose.________________________________________Event Details:What: 2025 Jingle Bell Run Los AngelesWhen: Sunday, December 7, 2025Where: Woodley Park, 6076 Woodley Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91436Time: Check-in 8:00 AM | Run Begins 9:00 AM________________________________________Registration & Sponsorships:Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at events. arthritis.org /JBRLosAngeles. For questions or custom packages, contact Lori Blumenthal at 661-367-1618 or lblumenthal@arthritis.org.About the Arthritis FoundationThe Arthritis Foundation boldly pursues a cure for America’s #1 cause of disability while championing the fight for the nearly 60 million adults and children living with arthritis. The Foundation’s mission is to boldly pursue a cure and champion the fight to conquer arthritis with life-changing science, resources, and community connections.Learn more at arthritis.org.

