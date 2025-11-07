Pop Artist Mackenzie Sol Debuts His Cinebot-Shot Music Video 'Other Side' on His YouTube Channel on Nov. 7th

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop Artist Singer/Songwriter Mackenzie Sol , who commands a massive following of 18 million+ followers across social media platforms, is set to unveil his latest music video, "Other Side," on November 7th.The music video for ‘Other Side’ was filmed entirely on a Cinebot robotic motion control camera which is still a rarity in music videos producing sweeping, high-gloss slow-motion visuals.The bold creative move of filming with a Cinebot to make this music video was a collaboration between Sol and Ed Gregory of In Color Studios. Delivering a visual experience unlike anything shown in today's music scene.Fresh off his appearance on the 2024 season of American Idol on ABC/Disney+, Mackenzie Sol continues to push creative boundaries with "Other Side." The Cinebot-famous for its high-speed, cinematic camera work on red carpets and major award shows-brings the video to life with electrifying slow-motion shots and mesmerizing visual effects. Sol's dynamic performance is amplified by the Cinebot’s signature sweeping angles, delivering an immersive, cutting-edge look that perfectly matches the song's emotional intensity.The creative concept for ‘the other side’ music video came from In Color Studios and their creative director Ed Gregory.“The concept was to create a one shot music video while switching out sets, locations, wardrobe and talent without using any green screen or CGI. Everything in the video is created in camera, which is technically incredibly difficult. With 4 days of pre-production to program the motion and the robot itself and just a single day to shoot the video. The end result of the video is a seamless moving one shot with the camera moves through locations, lighting, and performance. At the very end of the video, we chose to turn the camera around to show the full studio to show that this was a real location with a real set. We loved working with Mackenzie Sol on this project”, says Ed Gregory.Mackenzie Sol had this to say about making this music video with a Cinebot and working with Ed/In Color Studios:“To actually shoot my own music video with a Cinebot thanks to Ed and In Color Studios that’s crazy,” said Sol.“It caught every emotion and movement. ‘Other Side’ is about seeing things differently, and this video brings that to life”.Sol continues, “The Cinebot just makes everything look insane!”The "Other Side" music video will premiere onMackenzie Sol's official YouTube channel on November 7.Fans can expect a bold new chapter in Sol's artistic journey, blending innovative technology with heartfelt storytelling.Check out the official music video link made available at the bottom of this media release.About Mackenzie Sol:Mackenzie Sol is a British singer, songwriter and performer known for his soulful vocals, charismatic stage presence, and viral social media moments. With more than 18 million followers and millions of streams worldwide, Sol continues to connect with a rapidly growing global audience. He was most recently seen on the 2024 season of American Idol on ABC and Disney+.About In Color Studios:In Color Studios is the leading creative studio in Las Vegas, equipped to produce innovative projects that push the boundaries of technology. In this new era of rapid technological advancements, In Color Studios has the advanced equipment and talented team needed to bring even the most cutting-edge creative ideas to life.For press inquiries, interviews, or media assets, please contact:Media@NotthatFamousOfficial.comWatch "Other Side" on November 7 and experience the future of music video production.

Mackenzie Sol - Other Side (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.