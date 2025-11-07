Sant Capital Launches CUPMX Fund to Acquire Distressed Residential Assets Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The CUPMX Fund draws inspiration from global performance and competitive excellence, positioning investors ahead of the surge surrounding Mexico’s 2026 World Cup catalyst.

Fund targets A/B-class distressed housing in Mexico City’s best neighborhoods as demand surges ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The best investments happen before the world shows up. Mexico City is entering its global moment — and early investors will define the future others buy into.” — David Ramirez, Sant Capital President

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sant Capital today announced the launch of the CUPMX Fund, a cross-border real estate investment vehicle focused on distressed A- and B-class residential assets in Mexico City’s most established neighborhoods.

The fund aims to capitalize on a rare convergence of global macro trends, including U.S. nearshoring into Mexico, post-pandemic urban migration, and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is accelerating executive rental and hospitality demand across Mexico’s capital.

Target districts include Coyoacán (Del Carmen & Santa Catarina), Roma Norte, Condesa, Polanco, San Ángel, Del Valle, Lomas de Chapultepec, and other supply-constrained neighborhoods where absorption rates remain strong.

“Mexico City today resembles the U.S. market right after 2008 — distressed quality inventory, motivated sellers, and institutional money not fully deployed yet,” said David Ramirez, President of Sant Capital. “We aren’t chasing luxury towers. We’re focused on real housing in proven neighborhoods, modernizing it, and creating value before global capital compresses pricing.”

Fund Strategy

• Acquire distressed residential assets 40–60% below market

• Secure title and legal protections through institutional oversight

• Modernize and reposition units to current rental and resale standards

• Execute executive rental or strategic resale plans depending on asset profile

• Focus exclusively on established neighborhoods with long-term demand

Market Timing

• Mexico City is emerging as one of the most attractive and stable property markets in the Americas driven by:

• Corporate nearshoring from the U.S. and Asia

• Expat & digital-nomad inflow

• Post-pandemic urban migration

• The 2026 FIFA World Cup

• Structural rental undersupply

The CUPMX Fund strategy is designed to enter before major institutional capital, stabilize assets during the World Cup cycle, and position for post-tournament exits or premium long-term rental performance.

Fund Access

• $2M Institutional Allocation — direct asset strategy

• $1M Accredited Allocation — structured portfolio access

Both include acquisitions, legal execution, renovation, leasing, and exit management.

“Our focus is disciplined acquisition and real value creation — not speculation,” Ramirez added.

About Sant Capital

Sant Capital is a U.S.–Mexico private equity real estate firm specializing in distressed acquisition, legal securement, renovation, and strategic rental and exit management across Mexico City’s top residential corridors.

For more information about the fund, please visit https://santcapital.mx

Media Contact

David Ramirez

President, Sant Capital

📧 david@santcapital.mx

📱 +1 (520) 839-9982

🌐 https://santcapital.mx

