SD Bullion and Royal Canadian Mint Announce Exclusive Worldwide Launch of the 2026 5 oz Grand Maple Leaf Silver Coin

New 2025 5 oz Grand Silver Maple Leaf Coin

For the first time in it's illustrious history, the Royal Canadian Mint is Launching a 5 oz Bullion Coin to the Worldwide Market...

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal Canadian Mint (the Mint), one of the world’s most respected sovereign mints, and SD Bullion, a leading global precious metals retailer, are proud to announce the worldwide exclusive launch of the 2026 5 oz Grand Maple Leaf Silver Bullion Coin . This exciting release marks the first time in the Mint's distinguished history that it has introduced a 5 oz pure silver bullion coin.Set to go on sale Monday, November 10, 2025, exclusively through SD Bullion, this limited new issue represents a significant milestone in the evolution of one of the world’s most recognizable bullion series.A Grand Debut for a Canadian IconFor decades, the Royal Canadian Mint’s 99.99% pure 1 oz. Silver Maple Leaf (featuring an iconic sugar maple leaf: Acer saccharum) has been celebrated globally for its unmatched purity, craftsmanship, and security. Now, the launch of the 5 oz Grand Maple Leaf, introduces collectors and investors to the red maple (Acer rubrum) in intricate artistry on an expanded, 63.5-millimeter canvas — a grand tribute to Canada’s national emblem.The coin is struck from 99.99% pure silver and carries a $25 CAD face value. It features advanced security features including precise radial lines and a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security feature containing the numeral 26, indicating the coin's year of issue.The 2026 5 oz Grand Maple Leaf is the product of collaboration between SD Bullion and the Royal Canadian Mint. Conceptualized through SD Bullion’s vision to bring collectors and investors something truly new and exclusive, the coin embodies the shared commitment of both organizations to excellence and creativity in bullion design.“We are honored to partner with the Royal Canadian Mint on this groundbreaking release,” said Chase Turner, CEO of SD Bullion. “The Grand Maple Leaf is a perfect example of what can be achieved when two world-class teams collaborate to deliver creativity, beauty, and exclusivity to the bullion market. This launch underscores our continued dedication to offering our customers the most exceptional precious metal products in the world.”“The Royal Canadian Mint is proud of its longstanding record of excellence in the precious metals industry, and we are pleased to add a first-ever 5 oz. silver coin to our renowned bullion offering,” said Tom Froggatt, Chief Commercial Officer at the Royal Canadian Mint. “On this new scale, this product magnifies the signature purity, artistry and security of the Royal Canadian Mint’s silver bullion coins, and we are delighted to partner with SD Bullion to make this exclusive release available to investors and collectors worldwide.”AvailabilityThe 2026 5 oz Grand Maple Leaf Silver Bullion Coin will be available exclusively through SD Bullion beginning November 10, 2025. Quantities are limited.For more information, visit www.SDBullion.com

