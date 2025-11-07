U.S. Cybersecurity Pioneer AccuSights Transcends Boundaries with a Mission to Protect 1,000 Small Businesses

Accusight's GITEX interview featuring His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwait, with Sam Khan (CEO Of AccuSights) and Mark L Madrid (Principal Partner of AccuSights) His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwait, Sam Khan, CEO of AccuSights and Mark L Madrid, the Principal Partner

In GITEX Global 2025, AccuSights Reveals Its Mission to Protect 1,000 SMEs in an interview with H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security.

Our mission is to make world-class cybersecurity accessible, scalable, and sustainable for SMEs. Our goal is to empower 1,000 small businesses with the same protection once reserved for Fortune 50s.” — Sam Khan, CEO of AccuSights

DUBAI, EMIRATES OF DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuSights , a U.S.-based cybersecurity intelligence company, recently announced its mission to secure 1,000 small and medium enterprises through an all-in-one, AI-driven cybersecurity platform. The announcement arrived at the recent GITEX Global 2025, the world’s leading technology exhibition, and is considered a significant leap in Accusights' vision of international cybersecurity expansion.The participation of AccuSights in GITEX Global underscored the company’s commitment to democratizing access to advanced cybersecurity technologies. According to Sam Khan, CEO of Accusights , empowering the small business sector is critical as they form the backbone of the global economy.“Our mission has always been to make world-class cybersecurity accessible, scalable, and sustainable for small businesses,” said Sam Khan, CEO of AccuSights. “As we expand into the UAE, we’re not just launching technology — we’re building a culture of resilience. Our goal is to empower 1,000 small businesses with the same protection once reserved for Fortune 50s.”Aiming to bridge the gap between SMBs and enterprise-level protection, AccuSights redefines how organisations of all sizes can defend against the most complex and modern digital threats.During the event, AccuSights' leadership team, comprising Sam Khan and Mark L Madrid, the Principal Partner, had the privilege to engage with His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwait, Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE. The interview featured an exclusive conversation with him, discussing his insights on the importance of cybersecurity as a natural trust currency.Cybersecurity should not be a luxury-it should be a standard.His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti further emphasised the role of cybersecurity and how it is not just a technical priority but a cultural necessity. It is a mindset that must be embedded in every organisation’s cultural DNA. His eminent contribution to the interview highlighted how the UAE has already moved beyond digital transformation towards a future defined by AI, automation and a nationwide culture of cyber awareness.“Cybersecurity culture needs to be an integral part of our lifestyles. It’s in our kids’ way of living nowadays,” he shared, underscoring the UAE’s whole-nation approach to digital resilience — where government, private sector, and communities work together to protect national infrastructure and everyday users alike.AccuSights’ vision resonated strongly with this message, reflecting a shared commitment between the UAE and the U.S. to strengthen the global cybersecurity ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and education.About the 1000 Business InitiativeThe new and innovative all-in-one cybersecurity intelligence platform from AccuSights features the NIST cybersecurity framework, with a fusion of CIS controls implementation and UAE compliance support. Offering power with simplicity, the platform provides SMBs with continuous, secure backups, 24/7 protection, and enterprise-grade protection, all without the need for complex infrastructure.“We're here to help 1,000 small and medium enterprises during either a NIST cybersecurity framework assessment, CIS assessment, or we will work with your team on your own framework because we want to give the businesses insights into their risks,” added Sam during the interview.AccuSights’ “ 1,000 Business Initiative ” is already underway, offering participating companies a complimentary cybersecurity framework assessment and roadmap aligned with leading standards such as NIST and CIS. The program aims to raise global cybersecurity maturity while enabling SMBs to operate confidently in an increasingly digital economy.The Platform That Will Deliver It AllAt the nidus of the initiative is a unified platform. It is a next-generation cybersecurity ecosystem, unifying three major capabilities:Assess delivers continuous AI-powered audits and risk scoring.Comply automates documentation and reporting across more than 25 global and regional frameworks.Protect provides 24/7 threat detection, real-time response orchestration, and managed SOC oversight.Driven by innovation, the platform will use these capabilities to allow small businesses to evolve from reactive defence to predictive resilience. This shall transform cybersecurity into a strategic and measurable business advantage for them.A Vision to 2030 — and BeyondAt the core of AccuSights’ leadership are Sam Khan and Mark L. Madrid, a partnership uniting deep cybersecurity expertise with strategic economic insight.Khan, a 20-year cybersecurity veteran who has fortified Fortune 100 enterprises, joins Madrid, a former Wall Street leader and U.S. Small Business Administration executive, to form what they call “a bridge between technology and trust.”Their shared ambition extends beyond 2030, aligning with the UAE’s long-term digital resilience strategy and the U.S. commitment to secure supply-chain ecosystems for small enterprises worldwide.About AccuSightsAccuSights is a U.S.-based cybersecurity intelligence company providing enterprise-grade protection for small and medium businesses through its proprietary AI-driven platform. With an emphasis on zero-trust architecture, continuous threat analytics, and accessible automation, AccuSights empowers organisations to build resilience, reduce risk, and thrive in the digital age.

