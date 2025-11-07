ORCA Benchmark Shows That AI Frequently Fumbles Everyday Math

ORCA Benchmark infographic

KRAKóW, MAłOPOLSKA, POLAND, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Calculator has introduced the ORCA (Omni Research on Calculation in AI) Benchmark - a new empirical study measuring how reliably today’s leading AI chatbots can handle ordinary, day-to-day calculations. The evidence indicates that even very simple math frequently goes wrong.Researchers tested five widely used AI systems on a dataset of 500 realistic numeric problems. No model reached 63% accuracy. Even the top-scoring system still returned incorrect numbers almost 40% of the time. And most of these failures were not complex reasoning challenges - they were basic mistakes: arithmetic slips, wrong formulas, unit misunderstandings, or rounding that pushed the answer outside acceptable tolerance.According to lead author Joanna Śmietańska-Nowak - who holds a PhD in Physics and postgraduate Machine Learning specialization - this isn’t surprising if you understand the architecture.“AIs are pattern recognizers trained on text, not symbolic reasoners built to perform arithmetic,” Śmietańska-Nowak explained. “They learn statistical associations between tokens rather than mathematical rules, which is why they produce answers that sound logical but are numerically wrong.”Key Findings:• none of the evaluated models (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, Grok) exceeded 63% total accuracy• 68% of all errors were mechanical - 33% were arithmetic mistakes and 35% were precision/rounding faults• weakest domains were Physics and Health/Sports, which required selecting the correct equation from context• Finance & Economics performance varied wildly - some models achieved ~70–80%, others fell below 40%The Bottom Line for UsersThe ORCA Benchmark reinforces a simple, protective rule for anyone using AI for numbers: treat any calculation the model produces as a draft, not a final result. If the answer will be used to make a choice - whether that is a mortgage estimate, comparing loan terms, projecting a savings horizon, estimating supplement or medication quantities, computing pace/volume in training, or scaling ingredients for a household recipe - treat the AI’s math as a first draft only. Before using the answer to make a real decision, double-check the calculation with a dedicated calculator or trusted domain tool.About Omni Calculator:Omni Calculator has been building tools to solve real-world problems for over a decade. Our team of experts creates reliable calculators that empower people to make informed decisions. The ORCA Benchmark is a natural extension of our mission to bring clarity and accuracy to everyday calculations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.