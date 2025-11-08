Norrsent Unveils AI-Native Enterprise Risk Management Platform and Climate Partner Program to Accelerate Decarbonization

Customised dashboards for every level of the organisation natively powered by AI Copilot

Norrsent unveils an AI-powered ERM platform and Climate Partner Program, in which ERM is offered for free for 1 year to help enterprises manage risk.

COPENHAGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norrsent, a global leader in enterprise risk and compliance technology, today announced two milestone initiatives that redefine how organizations manage risk in an age of transformation: the launch of its AI-native Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) platform and the debut of its Climate Partner Program , a global effort to support organizations pursuing decarbonization and sustainability goals.“Risk management has long been about hindsight. We’re making it about foresight. Our new ERM platform uses AI to learn from your data, predict emerging risks, and guide leaders toward smarter, faster decisions—while the Climate Partner Program ensures that climate innovators can access the same tools without financial barriers.”AI Meets ISO 31000:Built on the ISO 31000 framework and deployed on secure AWS multi-AZ cloud infrastructure, Norrsent’s new platform transforms risk management from a compliance exercise into an intelligent, adaptive system.Organizations can model risks across subsidiaries, assets, and projects with role-based access, customizable risk matrices, and immutable audit trails.Key capabilities include:- AI-assisted risk identification and mitigation workflows- Dynamic dashboards with contextual AI Copilot insights- KRI tracking, control management, and incident reporting- One-click reporting to Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and PDF- Enterprise-grade RBAC and SSO integration for full governance- Every customer environment runs in an isolated schema, ensuring complete data segregation and compliance across jurisdictions.Introducing the Norrsent Climate Partner Program:In parallel with the platform launch, Norrsent announced its Climate Partner Program—an initiative to empower decarbonization leaders with free access to Norrsent ERM for their first year.Through the program, qualifying organizations in sectors such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage (CCS), green hydrogen, and sustainable manufacturing will receive:- Full platform access for 12 months, with no user or feature limitations- Dedicated climate risk support and decarbonization-specific templates- Membership in a global community of climate leaders- Expert guidance on multi-project and multi-subsidiary risk frameworks“Decarbonization projects face a perfect storm of policy uncertainty, technology risk, and financial complexity. Our Climate Partner Program gives pioneers the visibility and control they need to move fast without compromising governance.”Built for Climate Complexity and Scale:Decarbonization projects introduce layers of risk—from evolving regulations to supply-chain dependencies. Norrsent ERM enables organizations to consolidate all climate-related risks within one adaptive framework, linking operational metrics to strategic outcomes.Whether managing a single pilot or an international portfolio, the system scales seamlessly with each organization’s ambition.Qualified participants can continue under standard enterprise pricing after the first year, ensuring continuity as projects expand.Driving Sustainability Through Technology:Norrsent’s twin announcements reinforce its vision that risk management and climate responsibility must evolve together. By embedding AI in the core of enterprise resilience and removing barriers for climate innovators, the company positions itself as a key enabler of the global energy transition.“Our mission is simple: help organizations turn uncertainty into advantage. When risk management becomes predictive and purpose-driven, both business resilience and the planet benefit.”About Norrsent:Norrsent is a global enterprise software company specializing in AI-driven risk and compliance management. Headquartered in Copenhagen with operations in Singapore and India, Norrsent empowers organizations to navigate uncertainty with clarity and confidence.Its ISO 31000-aligned platform delivers a secure, intelligent, and scalable foundation for enterprise risk, governance, and sustainability.Learn more: www.norrsent.com Press Release: www.norrsent.com/press/norrsent-unveils-ai-native-enterprise-risk-management-platform-and-climate-partner-program Climate Partner Program: www.norrsent.com/climate-partner Media Contact: press@norrsent.com | www.norrsent.com/press

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.