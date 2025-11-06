NX Direct Expands Hiring in Atlanta: New Entry-Level Roles Open

NX Direct Expands Hiring in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NX Direct is announcing an expansion of its hiring efforts in Atlanta, opening multiple entry-level sales and account representative positions as part of its ongoing growth strategy.As a marketing and sales firm that partners with leading brands in telecommunications, energy, fiber-optics, and streaming services, NX Direct is seeking motivated candidates to join its growing team; no prior sales experience required. These new positions offer the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in sales, customer relations, and leadership development, all within a high-energy, people-focused environment.NX Direct offers a comprehensive paid training program, one-on-one mentorship from experienced leaders, and a clear path to advancement into management roles. New hires receive guidance at every step, gaining valuable business and leadership skills that serve them throughout their careers. For those beginning their professional journey in Atlanta, NX Direct represents both a learning ground and a launchpad for long-term success.The company’s Atlanta headquarters serves as a central hub for campaign execution and client outreach, supporting both regional and national growth initiatives. As NX Direct continues to expand its client partnerships, it is scaling the local team to meet new business demands. This growth offers opportunities for travel, professional development sessions, and participation in leadership conferences, allowing team members to connect with peers across the country.At NX Direct, culture is everything. The company fosters a positive, team-driven atmosphere where collaboration and recognition go hand in hand. Team members describe the environment as “close-knit,” noting that everyone supports, challenges, and celebrates one another. “The biggest pro for me is our family culture,” shared one employee. “We hang often and push each other to achieve our goals. When someone wins, we all celebrate.”Leadership development is another cornerstone of NX Direct’s success. Every manager began their career in an entry-level role, meaning advancement is always based on merit, not tenure. The leadership team prides itself on mentoring others and helping them build confidence, business acumen, and entrepreneurial skills.“Every role is an opportunity to grow, whether you're building your resume, seeking financial gain, or simply having fun,” said Nelson Figueroa, Founder and CEO of NX Direct. “By committing fully, you gain valuable lessons and open doors to advancement. Internal promotions create leaders who've walked in their team's shoes, earning respect and strengthening our culture.”NX Direct’s newly opened roles include Account Executive, Sales Representative, and Manager in Training positions. Each role is structured to help new hires develop communication, customer service, and leadership abilities. Team members also have access to recognition programs, travel opportunities, and community involvement initiatives.This hiring expansion underscores NX Direct’s ongoing mission to deliver measurable results for clients while building meaningful, lasting careers for its employees. The company’s hands-on approach, people-first mindset, and transparent advancement model continue to set it apart within the Atlanta business community.NX Direct is now accepting applications for its open positions in Atlanta. Candidates who are goal-oriented, coachable, and eager to grow are encouraged to apply.For more information about available opportunities or to submit your application, visit our website or email hr@nxdirectatl.com.About NX DirectNX Direct is a sales and marketing firm based in Atlanta, GA, specializing in customer acquisition and career development in sales. With a mission to provide exceptional service for clients and real growth opportunities for its team, NX Direct focuses on hands-on training, leadership development, and performance-based advancement. The company is dedicated to developing leaders, cultivating a team-first culture, and achieving long-term success for both clients and professionals.

