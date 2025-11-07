Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the UK publishes independent review of MRCP(UK) Part 2 written examination error (September 2023)

The Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom has today (6 November 2025) published the independent review undertaken by Professor John McLachlan into the error that occurred after the MRCP(UK) Part 2 Written Examination held on 6 September 2023 (Diet 2023/3).

The full report and statement are available here.

Responding on behalf of the RCP, Professor Mumtaz Patel said: “No one could fail to be touched by the distressing experiences of the candidates affected, and we sincerely apologise again to the 283 doctors.

“We have a huge responsibility to ensure the quality and robustness of these high-stakes exams, which dominate early training and are the entry point to higher specialty training in a physician’s career.



“We thank Professor McLachlan for his thorough and thoughtful review and recommendations. His independent scrutiny and the testimonies of the doctors affected give us an important opportunity to learn and improve the way we work together as the Federation.

“This includes ensuring the most robust structures and resources are in place to give all candidates confidence in our examination processes. Together we are committed to rebuilding trust.”

