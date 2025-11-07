My journey as a college tutor: supporting the next generation of doctors

As part of our new college tutor spotlight series, Dr Faizan Rao, consultant in diabetes and endocrinology and RCP college tutor at University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust (UHD), describes his passion for education, the challenges that he faces and the moments which make it all worthwhile.

When I first stepped into the role of RCP college tutor (CT) in June 2024, I knew that I wanted to inspire my junior colleagues to learn and develop, the way I was inspired by my teachers and mentors. Alongside my clinical responsibilities as a consultant in diabetes and endocrinology at UHD, I also serve as an educational and clinical supervisor. I’ve always been passionate about education, and the CT role has given me the chance to shape the training experience for our doctors in internal medicine training (IMTs) and general internal medicine (GIM) specialty registrars in a more structured and impactful way.

What my role involves

My role as a CT is to support people and the NHS to improve the quality and experience of medical training for resident doctors. I see my role as having three key pillars: improving processes, delivering education and mentoring.

From the moment that resident doctors come to work for our trust, I want to ensure that they have nominated supervisors, access to support services and a smooth onboarding experience. Throughout the year, I help them navigate training opportunities, assessments and any challenges that they face. From pre-placement preparation to annual review of competency progression (ARCP) outcomes, I’m here to support them through the full year.

Education is a team effort. I collaborate with HR, rota teams, associate CTs (ACTs) and our medical education department to deliver structured teaching – that’s everything from Thursday lunchtime sessions, clinical skills labs, to simulation training and PACES preparation. We also run regional training days, and we are building simulation-based learning for our GIM specialty registrars, which I’m particularly excited about.

Mentoring is perhaps the most rewarding part. I work closely with lead educators across specialties to ensure that resident doctors have a high-quality experience. I also support RCP initiatives and promote CT and ACT conferences to stay connected with the wider educational community.

Why I took on the role

I’ve had incredible mentors throughout my own journey, Professor Khaar back home, and Drs Raza, Richardson, Poole and Meeking here in the UK. Their guidance shaped how I think about medicine and inspired me to give back. I started with a resident doctor representative role during my registrar years and found real satisfaction in helping others grow. When the opportunity to become a CT came up, I knew that it was the right step.

What keeps me motivated

Seeing physicians develop is what drives me. I’ve watched resident doctors go from hesitant leaders to confident professionals during simulation training. Those moments of growth and gratitude are deeply fulfilling and the appreciation stays with you. I keep cards from resident doctors on my wall as daily reminders of why I do this. Being nominated for trainer of the year was a highlight. I introduced GIM simulation training at UHD, acting as organiser, facilitator and subject matter expert. It was hard work, but incredibly rewarding.

Challenges I’ve faced

Time is the biggest challenge. Balancing clinical duties with educational responsibilities isn’t easy. I try to be flexible and say yes to as many opportunities as possible, but teamwork is essential, especially when supporting residents in difficulty. So I rely on my colleagues and wider networks to make it work.

What could be improved

With increasing numbers of doctors in training, we need more CTs. Ideally, we would have one CT for every 15–20 resident doctors, but we currently have two for around 60. More ACTs would also help. Last year, we had five ACTs across Bournemouth and Poole, which made a big difference. I’ve also found CT/ACT conferences incredibly valuable; learning from other regions has inspired ideas that we’re now exploring at UHD.

Looking ahead

I’m midway through my 3-year tenure as a CT, and focused on expanding GIM simulation training and standardising PACES teaching with more consultant involvement. We’re also working on improving access to clinical opportunities through rostered clinics and enhancing trainer development.

Advice for new CTs

If you’re stepping into this role, don’t forget to talk to your predecessor. Give yourself time to settle in, and don’t be afraid to fail; failing gives you the ability and inspiration to start projects and see where they lead. And, most importantly, make connections. You’ll be surprised by how much support is out there.

Being a CT is challenging, but it’s also one of the most fulfilling roles that I’ve taken on. It’s about shaping the future of medicine, one resident doctor at a time, and I’m proud to be part of that journey.

Thinking about becoming a college tutor or associate college tutor? Find out more about the role and how to apply, here.