New York Teen Devin August Sailer Named International Finalist for the 2025 Global Youth Awards in London

Teen founder of Safe to Eat recognized internationally for supporting children in crisis shelters; winners announced November 8 in London.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devin August Sailer, 17, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Global Youth Awards, an international program honoring exceptional young changemakers ages 11 to 25 from more than 20 countries. Winners will be announced on 8 November 2025 at CIRCUIT in Kingston, London.

The Global Youth Awards

Hosted by The Legacy Project, the Global Youth Awards celebrate young people around the world who are transforming their communities through creativity, leadership, and meaningful social action.

In 2025, finalists were named in four major categories:

• Creativity

• Environment

• Education

• Empowerment

Each category includes three distinctions—Leadership, Innovation, and Change—recognizing the different ways youth drive impact.

Finalists represent countries across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, making GYA one of the most internationally recognized youth honors in the world.

Devin’s Recognition: Empowerment – Leadership

Devin August Sailer has been named a finalist in the Empowerment – Leadership division for his work founding and expanding Safe to Eat, a nonprofit that fills a life-saving gap for families entering crisis housing.

About Safe to Eat

Safe to Eat was created to address an often overlooked challenge:

Families frequently enter domestic violence and homeless shelters with little or no notice, and many do not have access to foods that are safe for their dietary or medical needs.

This is especially dangerous for the large number of children living in shelters, many of whom have food allergies or intolerances that can lead to life-threatening reactions when safe food options are not available. Most shelters rely on donated food, bulk ingredients, or shared kitchens where cross-contamination is common.

To close this safety gap, Safe to Eat provides:

• Allergen-safe food items

• Clear ingredient labeling

• Education for shelter staff on food safety and allergy awareness

The organization serves a region roughly the size of Jamaica, supporting hundreds of children who are navigating both instability and medical vulnerability.

Safe to Eat’s mission:

Ensure that every child in crisis has access to food that is safe, nourishing, and free from hidden danger.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.