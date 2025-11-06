HVAC Expert Jen Natter Shares Advice on Duct Cleaning and Sealing in HelloNation

Jen Harris Natter

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What steps can homeowners take to improve indoor air quality and protect their HVAC systems at the same time? According to HelloNation , the condition of a home’s ductwork plays a major role in the purity of the air residents breathe. In an article featured on the platform, Jen Natter of Harris Air Systems LLC in Tooele, Utah, provides practical guidance on how duct cleaning and sealing support healthier living spaces and more efficient heating and cooling performance.Natter explains that dust, mold spores, and allergens often settle inside ducts as air circulates throughout the home. While routine filter replacement offers the first layer of defense by trapping many particles, filters alone cannot keep contaminants from accumulating. Homeowners can take additional steps, such as periodically vacuuming accessible ducts with a long hose or brush attachment, to reduce buildup. These measures, Natter notes, create a noticeable improvement in air circulation and comfort.Equally important is addressing leaks in duct systems, which can draw in unfiltered air from attics or crawl spaces. When this occurs, unwanted pollutants enter the living space, and conditioned air is lost. Natter recommends sealing duct joints with UL-listed aluminum tape or mastic compound to prevent this problem. Effective sealing preserves indoor air quality while ensuring that heated or cooled air reaches its intended destination without waste.Odors, persistent dust, or respiratory symptoms may indicate more serious contamination within the duct system. In these cases, Natter emphasizes that professional duct cleaning is often the best course of action. Certified technicians have the training and tools to thoroughly remove embedded debris and microbial growth without harming the ducts themselves. This deeper level of cleaning restores the system’s ability to deliver clean air consistently and safely.Maintaining duct integrity not only promotes healthier air but also supports overall HVAC efficiency. When ducts are both clean and sealed, the system distributes air more effectively, requiring less energy to achieve comfortable temperatures throughout the home. This translates into lower utility costs and fewer demands on the equipment, extending its lifespan. Homeowners benefit from improved air circulation, cleaner living conditions, and more reliable system performance.Natter underscores that regular attention to duct systems is just as important as changing filters or scheduling seasonal tune-ups. Home air circulation depends on a clean and sealed duct network, and neglecting it allows allergens, dust, and other contaminants to undermine comfort and health. By following simple maintenance steps and knowing when professional intervention is needed, families can safeguard both their well-being and their investment in home heating and cooling equipment.The article, Enhancing Indoor Air Quality Through Duct Cleaning and Sealing , highlights the value of preventive maintenance and proper sealing techniques. This is according to Jen Natter of Harris Air Systems LLC in Tooele, Utah, who offers straightforward strategies for reducing allergens in ducts, supporting HVAC efficiency, and ensuring healthier home air circulation in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

