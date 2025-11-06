Frame Theory Brand Refresh Embodies Creative Film Company’s Evolution

Frame Theory's new brand elements nod to the creative film company's style of cinematic naturalism.

The new logo, wordmark, color palette, website and messaging speak to Frame Theory’s capabilities as partners in human-centered storytelling.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning creative film company Frame Theory (formerly: The Frame Theory) has refreshed its brand, unveiling new visuals and positioning that reflect its evolution as a trusted storytelling partner. The refresh comes as Frame Theory refines its capabilities to serve a changing industry, after building a reputation for helping such recognized names as KEEN Footwear, Elijah Craig Bourbon and Alzheimer’s Association tell their stories through brand films, commercial spots and digital mediums. Watch a highlight reel HERE.

“Just as the industry has evolved, so have we – the way we engage with brands and the creative strategy we bring to each project,” explained Frame Theory executive producer Sarah Nix-Ward, who founded the company alongside partner & creative director Brandon M. Ward. “It was time that our own brand more clearly represented those changes.”

To take on this project, the team commissioned artist Brian Steely (Steely Works Brand Design), who is known for his iconic designs for Nike, Element Skateboards and other global consumer brands and touring bands. Steely created Frame Theory’s original raven logo almost a decade ago, which he updated with a modern, simple and yet sleek vibe before dropping “The” from the wordmark.

“In many cultures around the world, the raven is considered the bringer of light, so we’ve always felt that was an appropriate mark for a filmmaking company,” said Brandon. “We wanted to keep the raven, yet evolve it for this refresh.”

The additional assets Steely created nod to Frame Theory’s style of cinematic naturalism, pulling elements from the natural world.

Frame Theory’s new color palette leans into the timeless combination of deep blues and muted golds. “These colors together have a long history in visual storytelling and symbolize the creativity and sophistication our team brings to each project,” Sarah said.

Meanwhile, the website has been reenvisioned to highlight Frame Theory’s capabilities in more depth. Clean, eye-catching project highlights allow the work to shine, while underscoring the message that Frame Theory is a human-centered storytelling partner skilled at full-concept projects for larger clients, whether direct to brand or working in tandem with agencies.

Frame Theory is an award-winning creative film company specializing in multi-platform, human-centered storytelling for global brands. From concept and strategy to delivery and distribution, Frame Theory’s work is focused on connecting with audiences through powerful emotion that moves them into action. For more information, visit www.theframetheory.com or follow Frame Theory on Instagram, LinkedIn and Vimeo.

Watch Frame Theory Highlight Reel

