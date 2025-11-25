Innovative Vitality Becomes a Trusted Clinic for Perimenopause and Menopause Care in Chicago

Woman seeking menopause care at Innovative Vitality

Chicago women are seeking perimenopause care at Innovative Vitality, where they feel supported through evidence-based hormone and metabolic health care.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of women in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs are turning to Innovative Vitality for perimenopause and menopause care after years of feeling unheard in traditional healthcare settings. Patients say they choose Innovative Vitality because their symptoms are taken seriously, their experiences are validated, and their care is personalized.Perimenopause and menopause can impact sleep, mood, metabolism, weight regulation, focus, and emotional wellbeing. At Innovative Vitality, these symptoms are evaluated through the lens of hormone health, metabolic function, stress response, and long-term aging physiology.“Women don’t come to us asking for quick fixes. They come because they want to be heard,” said Renata Gazzi, MD, DABOM, MSCP, a physician at Innovative Vitality who specializes in menopause and metabolic health. “When a woman says, ‘I don’t feel like myself,’ we listen and we investigate. Her symptoms matter.”Innovative Vitality provides comprehensive evaluation of perimenopause and menopause symptoms, evidence-based hormone therapy including bioidentical options, personalized weight and metabolic health plans, support for sleep and mood changes, and strength-building strategies to support healthy aging. Care is provided through a membership-based primary care model that allows for longer appointments and stronger patient-provider relationships.“We’re redefining what midlife health looks like,” said Rahul Khare, MD, Founder and CEO of Innovative Vitality. “Menopause is not something to endure. With the right support, women can feel clear-minded, strong, and energized again. Our goal is to help women feel like themselves and protect their long-term health.”Innovative Vitality provides menopause care in person at its Chicago clinic and through telehealth visits across Illinois.

