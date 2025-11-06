Governor Stein Celebrates WakeMed Whole Health Campus Groundbreaking, Highlights Need for Sustained Mental Health Investments

Today Governor Josh Stein joined WakeMed in Garner to celebrate the groundbreaking of its whole-person health campus and highlight the need for sustained mental health investments to keep North Carolinians healthy and safe. This campus includes a 150-bed mental health and well-being hospital as well as a 45-bed acute care hospital.

“A healthier North Carolina is a safer North Carolina, and WakeMed’s whole-person health campus will support the state’s growing need for mental health services,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Through facilities like this, we can help North Carolinians receive the treatment they need in times of crisis.”

“We are bringing transformative care to our community with this unique campus, and we are so appreciative of the incredible support,” said Donald Gintzig, WakeMed president & CEO. “This project sets a new standard in mental health care by providing a holistic environment that breaks down barriers to care, reduces the stigma, and provides hope for those in need of mental health services.”

WakeMed’s new facility was made possible in part thanks to grants $6 million from Wake County and Wake County’s Congressional delegation. WakeMed’s philanthropic partner, the WakeMed Foundation, also partially funded the facility’s construction. The 53-acre campus will include a 24/7 emergency department, diagnostic services, art and music therapy, in-patient and outpatient amenities, and operating and procedural rooms.

The 2023-2025 North Carolina biennium budget included a historic $835 million investment in behavioral health. This investment supports several initiatives, including mobile crisis teams, crisis receiving teams, and crisis stabilization beds for children. Governor Stein is urging the General Assembly to recommit to its investments in behavioral health in order to keep building on these successes and keep North Carolina safe.

