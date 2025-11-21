Governor Stein Pardons Two Turkeys from the Thanksgiving Table

Today Governor Stein pardoned two turkeys, Krispy and Kreme, from the Thanksgiving table during the annual Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion. The Governor was joined by Tim Thomas, President of the North Carolina Poultry Federation, and partners from Butterball. During the event, Butterball announced it would donate 1,500 turkey breasts to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

“Thanksgiving gives us a moment to pause and reflect on all that we’re grateful for,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I’m grateful for the farmers who put food on our tables, for the first responders running into danger to keep us safe, for the teachers who educate our children, and for every North Carolinian who sees a neighbor in need and helps them back on their feet. I also want to thank the NC Poultry Federation for sponsoring the event and Butterball for partnering with us in support of our food banks.”

“The North Carolina Poultry Federation is proud to sponsor the annual gubernatorial turkey pardon, a tradition that celebrates the state’s leading industry,” said Tim Thomas, President of the NC Poultry Federation. “Poultry contributes more than $39 billion to North Carolina’s economy and supports nearly 150,000 jobs. This year, we’re honored to present the birds to Governor Stein and donate Butterball turkey breasts to help 1,500 North Carolina families in need enjoy a holiday meal.”

Poultry company Butterball has provided this year’s ceremonially pardoned turkeys along with a donation of 1,500 bone-in turkey breasts to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. Carter (14) and Wallace (11) Lassiter of Lassiter Family Farms in Northampton County grew the pumpkins serving as a backdrop for the event.

Krispy and Kreme are 19-week-old hens that weigh roughly 45 pounds. Following their pardoning, they will return home and live out their days at Naylor Family Farm.