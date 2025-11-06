Submit Release
NeuroCytonix Authorized by COFEPRIS to Launch Neuro-Restorative Treatment Program in Mexico

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroCytonix Inc., a U.S.-based biomedical technology company dedicated to advancing brain repair and regeneration, announced today that its subsidiary, NeuroCytonix México S.A. de C.V., has received official authorization from COFEPRIS, Mexico’s national health authority, to operate medical centers offering neuro-restorative treatments for neurological conditions.

This authorization represents a major step forward in bringing safe, non-invasive treatments to children and adults living with cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions. The company’s Neuro-Restorative Treatment Program is designed to support the brain’s natural ability to repair itself and improve physical and cognitive function.

“COFEPRIS’s authorization allows us to bring hope and access to families across Mexico,” said Dr. J. Roberto Trujillo, Founder and CEO of NeuroCytonix. “While our therapy is not a cure, it is an important complementary treatment that may enhance mobility, communication, and quality of life for children with cerebral palsy and other neurological challenges.”

How the Treatment Works

The NeuroCytotron is a medical device that uses carefully controlled electromagnetic fields and proprietary software to gently stimulate brain tissue. This process, called Functional Neurogenesis Stimulation (FNS), encourages the growth of new neural connections that may help restore lost function. Each treatment plan is personalized and performed under medical supervision.

Clinical Progress in Mexico

NeuroCytonix México has already completed a COFEPRIS-supervised clinical trial in children with cerebral palsy, showing encouraging improvements in movement and cognitive function. Building on this success, the company plans to expand access through a network of Neuro-Restorative Clinics across Mexico and to collaborate with leading hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

About NeuroCytonix

NeuroCytonix Inc. is a biotechnology company based in Maryland, USA, focused on non-invasive neuro-restorative therapies for neurological damage and degenerative brain conditions. Its core technology—the NeuroCytotron—supports the brain’s natural repair mechanisms without surgery or drugs.

The company conducts FDA-compliant and COFEPRIS-supervised clinical studies and plans to expand internationally through strategic partnerships and licensed treatment centers. All NeuroCytonix programs remain investigational until full regulatory approvals are obtained. Scientific data are being prepared for publication in peer-reviewed journals.

For more information, visit www.neurocytonix.com

