Marge Carson and iMAN Maghsoudi Launch The Oceanic Collection of Furniture

MARGE CARSON AND IMAN MAGHSOUDI UNVEIL “THE OCEANIC COLLECTION”, A MASTERFUL UNION OF HERITAGE, INNOVATION, AND THE LIMITLESS BEAUTY OF THE SEA

The Oceanic Collection merges heritage craftsmanship with sculptural forms inspired by the rhythm and beauty of the sea.

True luxury is created, not produced - born from the hands of artisans and the vision of designers.” — Janet Linly

CLARENDON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a defining moment for global luxury design, Marge Carson, America’s premier heritage furniture brand, unveils The Oceanic Collection — an extraordinary collaboration between CEO Janet Linly and visionary designer iMAN Maghsoudi.Born from a shared pursuit of emotion, form, and innovation, the collection captures the spirit of the sea — its rhythm, depth, and motion — through sculptural furniture that unites timeless craftsmanship with futuristic design.A Legacy ReimaginedUnder Janet Linly’s leadership, Marge Carson has entered a new era. Blending decades of design expertise with a forward vision, Linly has expanded the brand’s reach while preserving its 80-year tradition of craftsmanship and elegance.“At Marge Carson, we believe true luxury is timeless,” says Linly. “When iMAN shared his ocean-inspired vision, it immediately resonated. His artistry and our craftsmanship came together in perfect harmony — a blend of nature, design, and emotion that feels alive.”The Visionary`iMAN Maghsoudi is an award-winning industrial designer known for his sculptural approach to functional design. His career began with the acclaimed Ferrari Monza Concept (2006) and has since earned honors from Red Dot, IDA, and A’ Design Awards, culminating in recognition as World’s #1 Luxury Designer by DAC in 2019.“The ocean speaks in rhythm, not words,” says iMAN. “I’ve always seen it as a living sculpture — infinite, fluid, and untamed. With Marge Carson’s artisans, we gave that movement form and soul.”The Oceanic CollectionEach piece channels the ocean’s rhythm through sculptural silhouettes and tactile finishes, creating furniture that is sensual, architectural, and deeply human.The Oceanic Piano – A sculptural masterpiece redefining the piano as art. Crafted from carbon fiber, aluminum, and leather, and developed with KAWAI Japan, it merges performance and design in a limited edition.The Aurelia Chair – Inspired by the moon jellyfish, Aurelia’s curves and metallic accents capture the shimmer of sunlight beneath the surface.The Swell Sofa – A dual-orientation sofa whose sweeping lines mirror the sea’s rise and fall, balancing intimacy and openness.The Ripple Sofa – Undulating contours and tonal upholstery inspired by shifting tides create serenity sculpted into form.The Marine Mystique Bed – The collection’s centerpiece evokes the horizon where sea and sky meet, its architectural headboard both powerful and tranquil.Each piece is handcrafted in limited production by Marge Carson’s artisans, merging couture-level craftsmanship with Maghsoudi’s avant-garde design.Learn more about The Oceanic Collection and view the full gallery at https://margecarson.com/pages/the-oceanic-collection-by-iman-marge-carson Vision and CollaborationThe partnership between Janet Linly and iMAN Maghsoudi embodies the union of legacy and innovation. Linly’s refined sense of luxury meets iMAN’s experimental spirit to create a collection that is visually striking and emotionally resonant.“iMAN’s creativity challenges convention,” says Linly. “The Oceanic Collection is art you can live in.”A New Era for Heritage LuxuryFor nearly 80 years, Marge Carson has defined American luxury through handcrafted furniture for discerning clients worldwide. Under Linly’s leadership, the brand continues to evolve — bridging heritage and modern innovation, reaffirming that true luxury lies in craftsmanship, emotion, and detail.Global LaunchThe Oceanic Collection will debut through private previews in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Dubai beginning in 2026, with global availability through select Marge Carson Global showrooms and design studios.About Marge CarsonFounded in 1947 by interior designer Marjorie Reese Carson, Marge Carson is one of America’s most distinguished luxury furniture manufacturers, renowned for handcrafted upholstery and couture finishes. Headquartered in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, the company continues to thrive under CEO Janet Linly.Learn more at www.MargeCarson.com About iMAN MaghsoudiiMAN Maghsoudi is an Iranian-American designer known for his visionary approach to Luxury Futurism. Named World’s #1 Luxury Designer by DAC in 2019, his work has been honored by Red Dot, IDA, and A’ Design Awards, and featured in Forbes, Robb Report, and The Telegraph.Explore more at www.iman.design

