Mosaic Medicine Introduces Executive Direct Primary Care & Integrative Wellness to Elevate Corporate Health

Executives now gain access to their provider, same-day visits and a wellness plan grounded in integrative medicine, thanks to Mosaic Medicine’s latest program.

At Mosaic Medicine, we believe that true wellness isn’t a luxury - it’s a strategic imperative for professionals who lead” — Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP

BRANDENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mosaic Medicine, a leader in direct primary care and integrative medicine based in Bradenton, Florida, announces the launch of its new Executive Direct Primary Care & Integrative Wellness program tailored specifically for busy professionals and corporate leaders. This innovative offering is designed to rede-fine the health care experience for executives who require high-touch, preventive care aligned with their demanding schedules.Program Overview & Strategic ValueTraditional health-care models often prioritize volume over value - resulting in short appointments, fragmented care and inconsistent provider access. Their executive program “reimagines the health-care experience” by offering personalized attention, medical expertise and convenience.Key features of the new program include:• Same-day or next-day visits – Rapid access ensures health concerns are addressed promptly, reducing downtime and disruption to professional responsibilities.• Comprehensive annual physical examination – Expanded beyond the basics, the Executive Annual Physical includes detailed review of personal and family medical history, advanced laboratory and biomarker testing, cardiovascular and metabolic risk assessments, hormone screening (where appropriate), nutrition, stress and sleep evaluations, and functional movement and fitness analysis.• Personalized wellness strategy – Post-exam, the executive receives a tailored wellness plan that blends evidence-based conventional medicine with functional medicine principles, addressing root causes rather than merely symptoms.Mosaic MedicinePreventive focus aligned with professional performance – Recognizing that executive health is directly linked to leadership longevity and productivity, Mosaic Medicine positions this program as an investment in one’s most valuable asset: health.Why This Matters for Corporations and ExecutivesIn today’s fast-paced corporate environment, executives face chronic stress, tight schedules, and high expectations for performance and resilience. The Executive Direct Primary Care & Integrative Wellness program from Mosaic Medicine offers a high-performance health model optimized for this demographic.Mosaic Medicine ensures unhurried visits, continuity of care and direct clinician access - a sharp contrast to the thousands-per-provider norm in many traditional practices.For corporate partners, this translates into reduced health-related interruptions, improved executive vitality and a competitive edge through strategic investment in well-executed health care.Statement from Founder“At Mosaic Medicine, we believe that true wellness isn’t a luxury - it’s a strategic imperative for professionals who lead,” said Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP, Owner and Founder of Mosaic Medicine. “Our Executive Direct Primary Care & Integrative Wellness program is designed to give executives the attention-rich, relationship-driven care they deserve - and the proactive wellness strategy that helps them thrive, both personally and professionally.”About Mosaic MedicineMosaic Medicine is a direct primary care clinic located in Bradenton, Florida, dedicated to combining integrative medicine with personalized primary care. The clinic emphasizes a patient-centric approach, unhurried visits, and comprehensive wellness strategies that treat root causes rather than simply managing symptoms.Discover how Mosaic Medicine’s Executive Direct Primary Care & Integrative Wellness program can transform your approach to health. Visit www.mosaicmedicine.com to learn more or schedule your personalized consultation today.

