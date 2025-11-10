United Lutheran Seminary to Celebrate Bicentennial in 2026

Reforming & Renewing - United Lutheran Seminary at 200

“Reforming & Renewing” to highlight 200 years of forming leaders in Gettysburg and Philadelphia

For nearly two hundred years, the church has entrusted United Lutheran Seminary with forming leaders who proclaim the gospel, serve with courage, and stand with neighbor and stranger alike.” — Rev. R. Guy Erwin, Ph.D., President

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Lutheran Seminary (ULS) will mark its 200th anniversary with a year-long series of events throughout 2026 on its Gettysburg and Philadelphia campuses and at historic Glen Foerd on the Delaware River. Under the theme “Reforming & Renewing,” the bicentennial will celebrate two centuries of theological education while looking toward the future of ministry and public witness.Founded in 1826 (Gettysburg) and 1864 (Philadelphia) and combined in 2017 as United Lutheran Seminary, ULS has shaped generations of leaders for the church and world. Today, ULS offers graduate degrees and certificates, serving residential students and those enrolled in the distributed-learning community. A robust continuing education initiative, Kindling Faith, offers numerous in-person and online learning opportunities for pastors, deacons and lay leaders who are seeking deeper engagement.“The weight and wonder of this legacy are always present,” said the Rev. Dr. R. Guy Erwin , President and Ministerium of Pennsylvania Chair and Professor of Reformation Studies. “For nearly two hundred years, the church has entrusted this seminary with forming leaders who proclaim the gospel, serve with courage, and stand with neighbor and stranger alike. We remain rooted in that history even as we rise to meet the new challenges of ministry in our time. As our 200th anniversary draws close, we are laying the groundwork for the next century.”Bicentennial highlights will include historical lectures and local tours in collaboration with Seminary Ridge Museum and Gettysburg National Military Park, a Music, Gettysburg! concert with noted organist Felix Hell, annual commencement celebrations and community-based events in May 2026 on the Gettysburg campus of ULS.In September 2026, the Philadelphia campus of ULS will host matriculation events, a celebration of local Black Churches with lectures and worship, tours of art and rare book collections at Krauth Memorial Library and a gala reception and dinner at historic Glen Foerd on the Delaware River. Additional events will be added throughout 2026.United Lutheran Seminary builds and sustains an affirming, diverse learning community of faithful, well-educated leaders skilled at guiding grace-filled encounters. Deeply rooted in Lutheran tradition and engaged in public life, ULS advances spiritual leadership, public advocacy, impactful worship, and care of neighbor. ULS offers the Master of Arts (Academic and Professional tracks), Master of Divinity, Master of Sacred Theology, Doctor of Ministry, and Ph.D. in Public Theology and Witness. Through the Seminary’s robust financial aid program, nearly every degree-seeking student qualifies for a full-tuition scholarship, ensuring that a theological education remains financially accessible to all who are called to serve. The seminary also offers certificates through the Urban Theological Institute and sponsors the Asian Theological Institute mentoring program for PhD/ThD students of Asian heritage.Learn more at uls.edu.Contact:Linda FioreDirector of Strategic Marketing and Communicationcommunications@uls.edu

