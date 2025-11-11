Now Available: AI For the Rest of Us An Illustrated Introduction By Sairam Sundaresan

AI For the Rest Of Us is now available at Amazon.com and additional booksellers.

Sairam has a rare ability to make complex machine learning topics feel simple, intuitive, and engaging.” — Dr. Cameron R. Wolfe, Senior Research Scientist at Netflix

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In AI For the Rest of Us , available now from Bloomsbury, Sairam Sundaresan reveals AI's true nature: not cyborg sci-fi overlords, but clever tricks, surprising simplicity, and the human creativity teaching computers to, well, 'think'.Understanding arrives in the form of playful puzzles (why AI sees your pooch as a pastry!), witty explanations, and charming drawings, from a guide passionate that AI’s core ideas are for everyone. Sundaresan helps you see AI's 'smarts' unfold by showing how a robot (eventually!) learns a dance, how it finds logic in 'king – man + woman = queen', or even cooks up faces so lifelike, you might recognize them. His signature doodles illuminate ideas, transforming baffling complexity into moments of pure, delightful clarity. From first building blocks to modern marvels like AI that chats, creates art, or decides what you buy, this book is your exhilarating ticket to understanding the AI age.Sairam Sundaresan is a seasoned Machine Learning Research Scientist with over 14 years of experience in the tech industry. He currently spearheads advanced AI projects at Valeo, managing a large team of researchers who teach automobiles to understand the world around them. Before this, he pioneered research at Intel Labs centered on deep learning algorithms, specifically algorithm-hardware co-design and multimodal models.Sairam is an alumnus of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, from where he holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering: Systems. There, he specialized in Computer Vision, Signal Processing, and Machine Learning. This academic foundation underpins his work, enabling him to integrate practical applications with a robust understanding of theoretical principles. Outside the lab, Sairam is an award-winning nature photographer, illustrator, and writer. These perspectives enhance his problem-solving approach and fuel his creativity. Additionally, Sairam regularly shares his thoughts about AI in his Gradient Ascent newsletter.AI For the Rest of Us is now available for sale on Amazon.com.Praise for AI for the Rest of Us:“Sairam has a rare ability to make complex machine learning topics feel simple, intuitive, and engaging. Through clever storytelling and illustration, he brings technical concepts to life in a way that’s easy to grasp for beginners and insightful even for experts.” — Dr. Cameron R. Wolfe, Senior Research Scientist at Netflix“In AI For the Rest of Us, Sairam Sundaresan demystifies artificial intelligence with simplicity and colorful explanations. Using real-world examples and engaging illustrations, he makes even the most advanced concepts easy to grasp. As AI becomes part of everyday life, this is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand its astounding possibilities.” — Derek W. Gibson, Adjunct Professor Wake Forest University School of Business, co-author of Data DupedAI for the Rest of Us: An Illustrated IntroductionNow Availalbe • ISBN: 9798881807955 • Paperback • $24.95 • 240 pages

