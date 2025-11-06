Cedarburg Residents Demand Accountability Over Controversial Private Lake Project
The people of Cedarburg deserve leaders guided not just by what is legally permissible, but by what is right," Cahill said. "We're not against development. We're against exploitation.”TOWN OF CEDARBURG, WI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedarburg residents are pushing the Town Board to halt or reconsider a private development that would pull tens of millions of gallons of water annually from shared natural resources to build one property owner's personal lake.
— Kevin Cahill
The Gauthier Pond Project. a proposed 13.2-acre artificial lake spanning four parcels, has drawn significant opposition after residents learned it would consume over 35 million gallons of water initially, then an estimated 17–20 million gallons every year after that. The water would come from Cedar Creek and local well systems, raising concerns about environmental damage, legal workarounds, and basic fairness.
"This isn't politics or personal preference," said Kevin Cahill, a Cedarburg resident who spoke at the public hearing. "It's about protecting the shared resources that define our community. Cedarburg was built on integrity, hard work, and respect for one another. Letting one private landowner pull this much water for personal use contradicts everything this town stands for."
Questions About Process and Ethics
During last night's town meeting, an engineer representing the Gauthiers reportedly said the project had been "maneuvered in every way possible" to avoid violations. Witnesses recall the engineer suggesting there was a "snowball's chance in hell" the project wouldn't move forward. not because of its merits, but because procedural boxes had been checked.
That statement has rattled public confidence.
"That implies decisions are being made before public input even happens," Cahill said. "If that's true, we have a bigger problem than this project—we have an erosion of trust in how Cedarburg governs itself."
What Residents Want to Know
Community members are pressing local leadership for answers:
Does the Town Board have authority to reject or delay this project in the public interest?
If not, can new policies prevent excessive use of shared resources in future developments?
How can citizens work with local government to close legal loopholes that favor private gain over community sustainability?
Community Unity, Not Division
Residents stress their opposition comes from caring about their town, not animosity. Cedarburg is known for its neighborly values, historic character, and environmental stewardship. Families, business owners, and retirees are rallying around a shared message: protect Cedarburg's heritage, water, and integrity.
"Two years ago, I wasn't allowed to build a small garage because it would have extended two feet over the setback," Cahill said. "I respected that rule because fairness matters. Now we're asking for the same standard of fairness here."
What Residents Are Asking For
Residents are urging the Town Board to:
-Deny this application immediately
-Change town policy to eliminate future opportunities for abuse and overuse of our shared natural resources.
-Pause the project pending an independent environmental and legal review
-Hold additional open community forums with virtual access for all residents
-Restore public confidence through transparency, accountability, and respect for citizen input
Hundreds of citizens have voiced concerns through social media, email, and local networks, committing to stay engaged throughout the process.
"The people of Cedarburg deserve leaders guided not just by what is legally permissible, but by what is right," Cahill said. "We're not against development. We're against exploitation."
Kevin Cahill
Peak 10 Marketing
+1 414-441-5641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.