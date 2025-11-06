Bagen Law Ranked 2026 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers; Steven A. Bagen & Kyle J. Bagen Named to 2026 Best Lawyers List

Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers – Fighting For Florida's Injured® since 1983 Bagen Law ranked 2026 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers® – United States Kyle J. Bagen named to The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 list

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers, P.A., a leading Florida personal injury firm with over forty years of dedicated service, has earned a 2026 Best Law Firm ranking from Best Lawyers, securing national and regional recognition for excellence in personal injury litigation.Founding partner Steven A. Bagen and associate attorney Kyle J. Bagen have both been selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2026 list. These peer-reviewed honors reflect the Bagen family’s multi-generational legacy of justice since 1983.“Winning a Best Law Firm ranking and having both Kyle and I named to Best Lawyers is a powerful validation of our team’s commitment,” said Steven A. Bagen, Esq. “From car crashes and truck accidents to slip-and-falls and wrongful death cases, we fight for maximum compensation so clients can rebuild.”Kyle J. Bagen, Esq., added, “Being recognized for our multiple multi-million-dollar verdicts and eight figure settlements by our peers is a true honor. We don’t just win cases—we protect lives. Whether it’s a catastrophic car wreck or a motorcycle accident on I-75, these 2026 distinctions reflect the trust our clients and peers place in us every day.”Serving Gainesville, Ocala, Daytona Beach, and North Central Florida, Bagen Law maintains a 99% success rate, has recovered hundreds of millions for clients, and operates on a no-fee-unless-we-win basis.Call to schedule a free consultation at (800) 800-2575. The 2026 Best Law Firm and Best Lawyers badges are now on display on the firm’s homepage at bagenlaw.com ###About Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers, P.A. Since 1983, Bagen Law Accident Injury Lawyers has secured life-changing results for Florida’s injury victims with tenacity and care. Led by a family of trial attorneys, the firm proudly serves Gainesville, Ocala, Daytona Beach, and beyond.

