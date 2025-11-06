Painting Brick Fireplace Expert John Bubenik Shares Tips for Changing Fireplace Color in HelloNation Magazine

John Bubenik-Color Craftsmen

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can homeowners update the look of their fireplace without expensive replacements or obvious paint jobs? Painting a brick fireplace or updating the color of stone fireplaces is entirely achievable without compromising a natural appearance, according to expert John Bubenik of The Color Craftsmen. Bubenik explains this transformative process in detail in a recent article published by HelloNation Homeowners often feel hesitant about painting brick or stone fireplaces, concerned the result might look artificial or flat. Bubenik offers reassurance, emphasizing that the key to a professional-looking fireplace makeover is in carefully layering colors to achieve depth, dimension, and authenticity.The initial step involves selecting a foundational mortar color. Painting the entire fireplace this color first creates a cohesive base, ensuring the final look appears natural. Bubenik advises choosing a lighter, neutral shade since real mortar is typically lighter than brick or stone.Once the mortar base coat is applied, the next step is selecting three to five related yet subtly different earth-tone shades, such as tans, grays, browns, or reds, to recreate the varied appearance of natural brick or stone. This method of layering and alternating colors randomly is essential for a realistic outcome, effectively capturing the nuanced beauty of authentic masonry.Bubenik emphasizes the importance of applying thin coats of paint, ensuring that the original textures of the brick or stone remain visible. By avoiding overly thick applications, homeowners can maintain the authenticity and rustic charm that make brick and stone fireplaces appealing.The final technique Bubenik shares for elevating painted fireplaces from "painted" to genuinely natural involves adding thin washes of diluted color. These semi-transparent glazes subtly blend the layered shades, allowing underlying colors to peek through realistically. This finishing step mimics the textures and tonal variations typically seen in genuine brick and stone.Bubenik also addresses practical considerations, recommending the use of paints specifically designed for masonry or fireplaces, which provide necessary durability and heat resistance. Proper paint selection ensures the longevity of the refreshed look, especially for frequently used fireplaces. He further suggests occasional cleaning with mild soap and water to maintain the vibrancy and cleanliness of the newly painted surface.Ultimately, homeowners seeking to revitalize their living space without incurring major expenses or the inconvenience of replacing their fireplace will find confidence and clarity in Bubenik’s step-by-step guidance. His detailed advice ensures an elegant, updated fireplace that complements modern or traditional home decor equally well. Changing the Color of Your Fireplace Without Replacing It is a comprehensive resource provided by John Bubenik, featured prominently in HelloNation, offering clear, actionable steps to achieve a sophisticated and natural-looking fireplace update.About HelloNation HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

