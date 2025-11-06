The Simonetta Lein Show Features Keshia Knight Pulliam in Conversation on Career, Entrepreneurship, and Empowerment

The Simonetta Lein Show with Keshia Knight Pulliam - Episode 2 Release, Season 7

Emmy-Nominated Actress and Entrepreneur Discusses with Simonetta Lein Transition from Child Star to Business Leader in Latest Episode

From Daryl Hall debut of Season 7 to Keshia Knight Pulliam — it’s been pure lightning! Keshia brought so much heart and wisdom to this episode, and I can’t wait for everyone to feel that spark.” — Simonetta Lein

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Simonetta Lein Show, a digital talk series with over one billion views across seven seasons, released its latest episode today featuring actress, director, and entrepreneur Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The conversation, now available on Instagram, explores Pulliam's decades-long career in entertainment, her transition into entrepreneurship, and her work advocating for women in business.

“Keshia and I connected over giving back — it’s inspiring to see how she’s using her platform to empower young women and families. These are the conversations that matter.” says Simonetta Lein

Pulliam, best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby

Show, hosts Married at First Sight: Afterparty and runs Keshia's

Kitchen, a culinary platform focused on community building through food and

storytelling. In the episode, she discusses navigating career longevity in Hollywood,

balancing motherhood with professional ambition, and building businesses that reflect

her values.

"Keshia's journey from child star to multifaceted entrepreneur represents the kind of

intentional career evolution our audience values," continued Simonetta Lein, the host and creator

of The Simonetta Lein Show. "Her insights on building sustainable success while staying

true to purpose resonate with anyone managing multiple roles and responsibilities."

The episode covers Pulliam's approach to brand building, her perspective on

representation in media, and how she leverages her platform to support women

entrepreneurs. Topics include her production work, her culinary ventures, and

strategies for maintaining relevance across shifting entertainment landscapes.

Pulliam's recent work spans multiple platforms and industries as she brings depth and authenticity to reality

television, facilitating conversations about relationships, commitment, and personal

growth. Through Keshia's Kitchen, she has created a space that merges her passion for

cooking with community engagement, using food as a vehicle for connection and

storytelling. Her production company continues developing projects centered on

authentic narratives and diverse voices, while her advocacy work focuses on economic

empowerment for women and financial literacy education in undeserved communities.

The conversation arrives as entertainment industry veterans increasingly pivot toward

entrepreneurship and portfolio careers.

Simonetta says : "Keshia embodies grace, intelligence, and resilience. Our conversation was a true celebration of women evolving, balancing career, motherhood, and purpose while staying authentic to themselves.”



Former child stars, particularly women of color, are redefining career trajectories by building businesses, production companies, and

platforms that center ownership and creative control. Pulliam's evolution reflects

broader shifts in how entertainers approach long-term sustainability, moving beyond

traditional acting roles to create diversified income streams and legacy-building

ventures. Her work exemplifies a growing trend of performers using their platforms to

address systemic gaps in representation, mentorship, and economic opportunity within

the industry.

“This episode touched me deeply — Keshia’s story reminds us that no matter how the world defines you, the real power is in defining yourself and using your voice for good." says executive producer Raphael Amabile.

The full episode is available now on Instagram at @simonettalein and can be viewed

here. The conversation offers insights for entrepreneurs navigating career transitions,

professionals managing multiple ventures, and anyone interested in building

sustainable influence across industries. For updates on upcoming episodes and guest

announcements, follow The Simonetta Lein Show on Instagram

ABOUT THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW:

The Simonetta Lein Show is the billion-view celebrity talk franchise that brings together global

icons and cultural voices for conversations that uplift, inspire, and entertain. Created and hosted

by Simonetta Lein, the show has featured more than 200 interviews and has been recognized

worldwide, with honors from Cannes, Dubai, and Venice. It has been hailed by Forbes, E!

Entertainment, OK! Magazine, and Hollywood Unlocked as the #1 short-form celebrity talk

show globally.

Simonetta Lein is a global star, fashion icon and awarded media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and one of the world’s

most-followed influencers with more than 24 million social media followers. She has been

featured in Vogue Italia and US, Vanity Fair Italy, E! Entertainment Cosmopolitan, and more, establishing her as a

fashion leader and cultural voice. Stay connected with Simonetta on Instagram @simonettalein,

YouTube The Simonetta Lein Show

ABOUT KEISHA KNIGHT PULLIAM:

Keshia Knight Pulliam is an Emmy-nominated actress, director, producer, and entrepreneur.

She rose to prominence as Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show and has continued working in

film and television for over three decades. Pulliam currently hosts Lifetime's Married at First

Sight: Afterparty and operates Keshia's Kitchen, a culinary and community-focused platform.

She is an advocate for women's empowerment and entrepreneurship.

