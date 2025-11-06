KnownHost Expands Control Panel Options with Fully Managed Plesk Support Across VPS, KVM & Bare Metal Servers

BIRMIMGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KnownHost, a privately owned, global managed hosting provider trusted by customers in more than 150 countries, is proud to announce the launch of full Plesksupport across its VPS, KVM, and Bare Metal product lines. This addition, made in partnership with WebPros, the parent company of Plesk, expands KnownHost’s lineup of control-panel options and further enhances the flexibility available to its managed hosting customers.Plesk is a powerful WebOps platform designed to simplify and automate website, mail, DNS, and server management. With its intuitive interface, developers, agencies, and hosting resellers can easily manage their environments, deploy applications, handle security tasks, and streamline day-to-day operations. The inclusion of Plesk gives KnownHost customers access to a rich ecosystem of extensions and tools, including advanced automation features and the popular WordPress Toolkit.KnownHost has built its reputation on delivering high-performance managed hosting backed by personalized 24/7/365 support and robust global infrastructure. By offering Plesk alongside existing control-panel options, KnownHost continues to provide customers with the flexibility to choose the management experience that best fits their needs, whether they prefer hands-on control, automated workflows, or fully managed peace of mind.“We’re excited to expand our control panel offerings with Plesk,” said Daniel Pearson, CEO of KnownHost. “This partnership allows us to meet more of our customers’ unique needs while staying true to what defines us, a customer-focused company committed to delivering flexibility, reliability, and world-class support.”Every Plesk-powered server at KnownHost benefits from the company’s comprehensive managed services, including initial setup, configuration, security hardening, software updates, backups, and ongoing proactive monitoring. Plesk is available as a control panel option for new VPS, KVM, and Bare Metal server orders, allowing customers to choose the platform that best fits their needs during provisioning.This launch reinforces KnownHost’s commitment to offering premium, user-friendly hosting solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses, developers, and resellers around the world. By combining Plesk’s automation and simplicity with KnownHost’s managed expertise and reliability, clients can expect a seamless, powerful, and secure hosting experience.About KnownHost KnownHost LLC delivers premium managed hosting solutions including VPS, Cloud KVM, Dedicated Bare Metal Hosting, Reseller, Semi-Dedicated and Shared Hosting, along with fully optimized hosting for WordPress , all backed by experienced professionals and 24/7/365 in-house support. With decades of industry experience, KnownHost’s infrastructure spans multiple data centers in Seattle, Atlanta, and Amsterdam, providing exceptional reliability, performance, and global reach.KnownHost’s service portfolio also extends to advanced security solutions, off-site backups, and enterprise-grade server management, ensuring customers benefit from stable, secure, and high-performing environments. Guided by an independent, customer-first philosophy, KnownHost continues to grow while maintaining its focus on quality, transparency, and long-term client success. For more information, please visit https://www.knownhost.com About WebProsWebPros is a leading provider of innovative software solutions designed to empower the global web hosting and cloud service industry. Its portfolio includes Plesk, cPanel, WHMCS, and other market-leading platforms used by millions of developers and businesses worldwide. WebPros delivers the tools that help hosting providers, site owners, and developers manage and grow their online presence efficiently and securely. Managed Plesk support is available immediately across all KnownHost VPS, KVM, and Bare Metal hosting plans. Learn more or deploy today at https://www.knownhost.com/plesk

