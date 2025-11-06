Spire Strategy Group Launches to Bridge the Gap Between Strategy and Execution

Human-led, AI-enabled consulting collective helps organizations scale with purpose through a modern collective delivery model.

I wanted to create a consulting model to fix what’s broken, fuel what’s possible, and help businesses scale with purpose.” — Nicolle Sirisko, Founder and CEO of Spire Strategy Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spire Strategy Group, founded by Nicolle Sirisko, MBA, has officially launched as a human-centred, AI-native consulting collective redefining how organizations scale by uniting people, process, and intelligent systems for sustainable growth.

Originally founded in 2022 as a boutique consulting practice, the firm rebranded to Spire Strategy Group in 2025 to reflect its expanded team, service offering, and collective delivery model. Sirisko is a millennial executive, consultant, and former Chief Operating Officer with a modern perspective on management that values people as much as performance.

After more than a decade leading large-scale transformations, Sirisko saw a recurring challenge: organizations either had strategies that never left the page or operations running without strategic direction. The result was the same: teams working hard but struggling to move forward with clarity or purpose. “I’ve seen too many organizations with brilliant ideas and capable teams struggle because their foundations weren’t built for growth. I wanted to create a consulting model to fix what’s broken, fuel what’s possible, and help businesses scale with purpose,” said Nicolle Sirisko, Founder and CEO.

Harvard Business Review has reported that almost 70% of well-formulated strategies fail due to poor execution, often due to misalignment between planning and delivery. Spire closes that gap by combining senior-level consulting expertise with AI-powered insight to deliver practical, scalable solutions. Spire applies its proprietary Find, Fix, Fuel framework to guide growth: Find what differentiates clients in the market; Fix systems and processes to strengthen performance; and Fuel momentum through execution that drives visibility and demand.

Spire’s collective model brings together seasoned consultants and independent specialists, many with experience from top global consultancies and Big Five firms. Instead of fixed teams or layers of junior resources, each engagement is powered by tailored project teams built intentionally around client goals and operating context. The result is a flexible, high-impact approach that combines strategic oversight with hands-on execution, without the overhead of traditional consulting firms.

Since its soft launch in Summer 2025, Spire has begun partnering with organizations across North America. Looking ahead, the firm plans to expand its consultant collective and set a new standard for how consulting is delivered, combining human intelligence with technology to create agile, purpose-driven organizations.

______________________________________________________________

About the Founder

Spire Strategy Group was founded by Nicolle Sirisko, a seasoned executive and consultant who has built her career on the belief that leadership rooted in empathy, clarity, and accountability drives sustainable success. As a millennial leader and former Chief Operating Officer in professional services and marketing firms, Nicolle brings a modern perspective to management that values people as much as performance. She has led cross-functional teams, managed multi-million-dollar portfolios, and designed systems that drive profitability and operational excellence. Nicolle is also a recognized speaker and facilitator, having delivered sessions at Collision Conference, TechConnex, and Lean In, where she advocates for inclusive leadership and the future of work.

www.spirestrategygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.