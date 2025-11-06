Influential Women Spotlights Melinda Hillis: A Trailblazer in Nutrition and Health Advocacy

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation, Impact, and Excellence in K12 Food & Nutrition Services.Influential Women is proud to feature Melinda Hillis, MS, RDN, LD, in its esteemed 2025 recognition series. Melinda is a seasoned Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Licensed Dietitian, widely recognized as a proven leader in health and nutrition. Currently serving as the Assistant Director of Support Services at Dallas ISD’s Food & Child Nutrition Services, the second-largest school district in Texas, Melinda boasts over 18 years of diverse dietitian experience in graduate research, clinical practice, hospital foodservice, tactical military nutrition, and large-scale K-12 programs. Her profound expertise is instrumental in designing strategic, compliant, and impactful nutrition services that strengthen both health outcomes and operational performance for the community.Melinda earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics from the University of Texas Pan American and a Master’s Degree in Exercise and Sports Nutrition from Texas Woman’s University. Her career began with graduate research at Texas Woman’s University, leading to a pivotal role in diabetes care at an outpatient clinic in San Antonio, TX. In 2010, Melinda was commissioned as an Officer Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) in the U.S. Navy, where she specialized as a dietitian in clinical and tactical nutrition. Her role involved delivering performance-focused therapy to Marines, Sailors, Retirees, and their families, including inpatient and outpatient Medical Nutrition Therapy, traumatic brain injury recovery, and combat readiness support. Following her active duty service, Melinda transitioned to civilian healthcare management, where she successfully led clinical and foodservice teams across multiple hospital systems, all while proudly serving as a U.S. Navy Reservist at NAS JRB Fort Worth, ultimately achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander (LCDR).Today, Melinda plays a crucial role in the K-12 public nutrition education sector, overseeing menu planning, procurement, marketing, training, and special dietary accommodations for over 140,000 Dallas ISD students. She is dedicated to ensuring that meals provided are nutritious, culturally appropriate, and fully compliant with federal and state regulations. Balancing efficiency with care, she manages a team of dietitians, culinary and marketing professionals to develop and market school menus that resonate with students’ tastes, incorporating feedback through taste tests and surveys.A committed advocate for military and civilian families, as well as youth wellness, Melinda has contributed to the field by dedicating 10 years of military service as a Naval Dietitian. Her professional affiliations include the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the School Nutrition Services Dietetics Practice Group, the Texas Association of School Business Officials, and the School Nutrition Association, further establishing her as a leader in the nutrition community.Melinda credits her success to the resilience instilled in her by her mother, who taught her the importance of perseverance and focus in the face of adversity. This valuable lesson has shaped Melinda’s approach to both personal and professional challenges, driving her determination and purpose. Her uninterrupted work history, which began at age 14, cultivated a deep sense of dedication and work ethic that guided her throughout her professional and family life.In her own words, the most impactful career advice she received while in the military was “Trust and verify.” In her current role, she learned the importance of knowing her limits, stating, “Learning to say no at times is crucial.” For young women entering the industry, Melinda emphasizes the importance of leading with passion and remaining open to unexpected opportunities. “Every experience, big or small, holds a lesson that can shape your growth. Say yes, stay curious, and trust that each step forward is building your expertise and confidence,” she advises.Melinda acknowledges the challenges currently facing the dietetics field, particularly the disconnect between increasing educational requirements—such as the master’s degree mandate—and compensation structures for Registered Dietitians (RDs). This disparity creates barriers for professionals looking to enter or advance in the field, especially for sports and school dietitians who are often underpaid. However, she also sees a growing opportunity, as dietitians are increasingly recognized as true nutrition experts. More healthcare providers and industry professionals are referring clients to experts like Melinda, signaling a positive shift in the value placed on their expertise.The values Melinda holds dear, both professionally and personally, include balance, perseverance, and compassion. As a mother of six children aged 2 to 12, she has learned the importance of being grounded, flexible, and committed, regardless of the chaos around her. Whether supporting a client’s nutrition goals or managing family life, Melinda approaches each situation with purpose, encouraging active engagement and leading with empathy. Throughout her career—whether in uniform, healthcare, or schools—Melinda Hillis' unwavering mission has been to advance nutrition as a foundation for performance, health, and equity. Her dedication to improving the nutritional landscape for students and families makes her a standout feature in the Influential Women recognition series.

