London Juice Company Grows Worldwide with Premium Non-Alcoholic Beverages

UK beverage maker announces export growth and new private-label partnerships for halal, additive-free juices and non-alcoholic mocktails.

LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Juice Company, a UK-based manufacturer of premium non-alcoholic beverages , today announced the expansion of its international distribution network and private-label program. The company is accelerating growth across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia as global demand rises for certified halal beverages made without artificial colours or preservatives.The portfolio includes fruit juices, non-alcoholic mocktails, basil-seed drinks, and coconut water marketed under Mr. Mojito, Mr. Basil, and RAW Coco Burst. All products are developed to international quality systems (including ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP, and GMP) and are produced to clean-label standards for consistency, safety, and great taste.To support export velocity and service levels, London Juice Company has expanded production and logistics capacity across key hubs in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Turkey. This footprint reduces lead times, improves freight efficiency, and enables custom formulations and packaging for private label drinks serving retail, HORECA, and travel-retail channels.“Our mission is simple: deliver world-class flavour with uncompromising quality and trusted certification,” said Adam Smith, Head of Global Communications at London Juice Company. “By pairing disciplined manufacturing with responsive customer service, we make it easier for distributors and retailers to launch scalable beverage ranges that consumers love.”In addition to its flagship brands, the company’s private-label and OEM services provide partners with end-to-end support—formulation, packaging design, compliance documentation, and export readiness. The range features additive-free juices and non-alcoholic mocktails designed for broad consumer appeal, while meeting the regulatory and cultural requirements of international markets.London Juice Company continues to invest in sustainable packaging choices and supply-chain transparency, helping trade partners meet retailer specifications and ESG objectives. The company welcomes enquiries from distributors, supermarket groups, and hospitality operators seeking reliable export beverages backed by proven quality systems and responsive after-sales support.For trade enquiries, samples, or partnership discussions, please use the contact details below.

