Organic Food and Beverages Market Size, Share, Growth, Overview, Price, Outlook, Report And Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic food and beverages industry generated $187.48 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $860.62 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in environmental concerns regarding the use of harmful chemicals in agriculture and farming, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, and increase in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global organic food and beverages market. However, high price of organic products and low shelf life restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the trend of health-consciousness and surge in demand for the clean label food and beverage products create new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/213 The developing markets of India, China, and Brazil are backed by the rise in income, elevation in quality of life, and rise in middle class, which fuel the demand for the organic food and beverages products. Furthermore, the rapid penetration of the e-commerce, surge in adoption of online platforms among the Millennial generation, and rise in health awareness among the masses changed the outlook of the entire organic food and beverages industry.Organic foods and beverages intake is expected to provide ample advantages over conventional foods. Organic products help to get free from the adverse effects of the inorganic foods and support to lead a healthy life. The global organic food and beverages market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in income levels, rise in awareness regarding advantages of organic products, and improved organic farming techniques. The demand for organic food and beverages is anticipated to quadruple by 2031 as compared to its size in 2020. In addition, due to huge growth potential, the market attracts more number of investors and governments of many countries are coming up with new investment policies to encourage the organic farming, which creates huge growth opportunities for the organic food and beverages market to nurture in the near future. However, factors such as high price of organic products and low shelf life are expected to hinder the organic food and beverages market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-food-beverage-market/purchase-options The market is segmented based on product type, process, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the organic food and beverages market is segmented into organic foods and vegetables, organic meat, fish and poultry, organic dairy products, organic frozen and processed foods, organic non-dairy beverages, organic coffee and tea, organic beer and wine, and other organic food and beverages. On the basis of process, the market is segregated into processed and unprocessed. On the basis of distribution channel, the organic food and beverages market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online sales channels, and others (food service, groceries, & others). On the basis of region, the global organic food and beverages market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global organic food and beverages market size , and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to huge demand for the organic food and beverages products, increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of organic products, and increased healthcare expenditure. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rapid surge in the number of agricultural lands dedicated for organic farming, presence of huge population, and rise in awareness about the benefits of organic food products in the region.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/213 Leading Market PlayersWhiteWave Foods Co.Hain celestial Group, Inc.General Mills Inc.United Natural Foods, Inc.SpartanNash CompanyAmy's Kitchen, Inc.Dean Foods CompanyStarbucks CorporationThe Kroger Co.Whole Foods Market, Inc.Trending Reports:Kosher Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kosher-food-market-A06022 Asia-Pacific Food Coatings Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-food-coatings-market Food Robotics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-robotics-market

