Comprehensive Report on the Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market: Opportunities and Challenges

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Through 2025?

The crude oil flow improvers market size has seen a significant growth in the past few years. The market, which stood at $1.83 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $1.94 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The expansion witnessed during the historic period can be largely linked to factors such as high viscosity oil, an increase in enhanced oil recovery (EOR), the desire for cost efficiency, compliance with regulations, and an uptick in oil production.

Predictions suggest a robust expansion trajectory in the market size of crude oil flow improvers in the impending years. It is projected to escalate to $2.49 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Various factors triggering the growth in the forecast period include emphasis on the environment impact, the need for improved pipeline efficiency, a surge in the production of heavy crude oil, a growing demand in emerging markets, an upswing in unconventional oil extraction, an increase in shale oil production, and demand for low dosage solutions. Notable trends set to influence the market in the forecasted period comprise a focus on offshore oil undertakings, economic pipeline projects, a pivot towards EOR approaches, and technological breakthroughs.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market?

The continuing growth in crude oil demand is anticipated to stimulate the crude oil flow improvers market. Crude oil, a compound consisting of various hydrocarbons, is found in naturally formed subsurface reservoirs as a liquid, remaining in this state at atmospheric pressure after processing with surface separating equipment. Crude oil flow improvers are substances utilized to preserve the viscosity of crude oil. As an example, in October 2023, the US Energy Information Administration, an American statistical system for collecting, processing, and distributing energy stats, reported an escalation in U.S. crude oil production to 12.4 million b/d in 2023, up from the record-breaking 11.7 million b/d in 2022. Consequently, the expanding need for crude oil has boosted the crude oil flow improvers market.

Which Players Dominate The Crude Oil Flow Improvers Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Crude Oil Flow Improvers include:

• Clariant AG

• Halliburton Company

• BASF SE

• Baker Hughes Company

• Nalco Champion

• Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

• Infineum International Limited

• LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc.

• Flowchem

• Innospec Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market?

Key businesses in the crude oil flow improvers market, such as Clariant AG, a chemical company based in Switzerland, are creating innovative products like PHASETREAT WET to ensure they offer dependable services to their clientele. PHASETREAT WET, which launched in January 2023, is an eco-friendly demulsification method specifically designed for the oil and gas sector. This technology stands out due to its capability to decrease demulsifier dosages by up to 75% compared to existing solutions, thereby enhancing efficiency in both onshore and offshore operations. Moreover, PHASETREAT WET was developed to address the problems associated with conventional oil production methods.

Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The crude oil flow improversmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Paraffin Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Hydrate Inhibitors

2) By Application: Extraction, Transportation, Refinery

Subsegments:

1) By Paraffin Inhibitors: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Copolymers, Polymers And Surfactants

2) By Asphaltene Inhibitors: Solvent-Based Inhibitors, Surfactant-Based Inhibitors

3) By Scale Inhibitors: Phosphate-Based Inhibitors, Polyacrylate-Based Inhibitors

4) By Hydrate Inhibitors: Methanol, Glycol, Anti-Hydrate Surfactants

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the crude oil flow improvers market. The region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in this sector globally is Asia-Pacific. The report on the crude oil flow improvers market includes an analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

