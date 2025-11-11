Open-Source Klutch Marks One Year of Evolving the Database Control Plane for Kubernetes at KubeCon NA 2025

The open-source Klutch project proves itself as a critical control plane framework for data service orchestration across Kubernetes, VMs & cloud services.

Klutch is here to rethink how developers and platform teams work with databases and data services in Kubernetes ecosystems.” — Utobong Frankson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after its official launch at KubeCon North America 2024, open-source project Klutch returns with a year’s worth of evolution, proving itself as a critical control plane framework to solve the fragmented world of data service orchestration across Kubernetes, VMs, and cloud services.Klutch was built to bring consistency and developer self-service to data service lifecycle management, offering a modern abstraction layer across diverse automation backends from Kubernetes operators and VM-based services to hyperscale offerings like AWS RDS.Since its debut last year, Klutch has taken meaningful steps from concept to adoption, growing its feature set, integrations, and architectural maturity.Highlights from Klutch’s first year:• Compatibility and integrations: Initial integrations using Crossplane helped reconcile external resources via Kubernetes, but Klutch now supports backend-agnostic Go controllers and alternative methods. It’s also compatible with Rancher Desktop.• Backup and restore built-in: Developer self-service now includes fully integrated backup, recovery, and restore support for database instances.• Network Connector framework: A modular solution for app-to-database connectivity across clusters and environments, including VM-based data services and cloud DBaaS.• Multi-cluster aware: Based on learnings from KubeBind and beyond, Klutch now supports scalable replication of service instances between application clusters and a central control plane.“Klutch was more than a tool from the start; it was a hypothesis,” Utobong Frankson, Product Owner for Klutch, said. “What if Kubernetes didn’t have to inherit the pain of fragmented database automation? What if we could build a bridge across operators, VMs, and cloud platforms without rewriting everything? A year later, we’re seeing the answers unfold!”Experience Klutch at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2025Stop by Booth 840 to:• Get a quick live demo to see Klutch deploy, bind, provision data services, perform backs ups, and restore• Explore how Klutch makes multi-cluster database orchestration flexible and sane• Share feedback or learn how to contribute to the roadmapKlutch is sponsored by anynines but exists as a true open-source project that invites the cloud-native community to influence its direction, contribute code, and use it to unify their own database automation strategies.“Klutch is here to rethink how developers and platform teams work with databases and data services in Kubernetes ecosystems,” said Frankson. “It’s built by practitioners for practitioners; now we’re looking for the next wave of collaborators who see the opportunity.”Visit Klutch.io to learn more, explore the documentation, or check out the project on GitHub to try the software, give feedback, and join the conversation.

