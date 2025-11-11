Boss Studio Surpasses Billions, Marking Major Growth Following CEO’s Gap Year

From community to global campaigns

Boss Studio surpasses 5.2 billion visits and 30 million members, cementing its dominance on Roblox with major acquisitions and a landmark Samsung partnership

GANGNAM, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a year focused on expansion and strategy, Boss Studio LLC, led by CEO Brandon Ha, continues to stand as one of the largest and most influential forces on the Roblox platform.

Roblox has been evolving and growing at a record pace, yet Boss Studio has grown right alongside it, maintaining its position among the top studios in the ecosystem.

At the start of this journey, the studio stood at around 2 billion visits and 12 million community members across its games. As 2025 comes to a close, Boss Studio now surpasses 5.2 billion visits and approaches 30 million community members, reaffirming its scale and leadership on the platform.

Record Growth and Expanding Reach

2025 has been a landmark year for Boss Studio LLC. Two of its titles have each surpassed 1 billion visits, while one of its Discord servers has exceeded 1 million members, placing it among the top 20 largest in the world.

The studio also completed some of the biggest acquisitions in Roblox history, securing over five major front-page titles including Azure Latch (now officially operating under the Blue Lock license), Rogue Demon, Anime Final Strike: Ninja Time, Anime Rangers, and Verse Piece. These acquisitions have expanded Boss Studio’s reach and solidified its reputation for scaling and sustaining blockbuster experiences.

The Samsung Partnership

In one of the most significant brand collaborations ever seen on Roblox, Boss Studio LLC partnered with Samsung to promote the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The campaign achieved over 208 million total exposures directly tied to Samsung assets, setting a new benchmark for in-game advertising and brand integration. This partnership demonstrated the power of immersive, large-scale campaigns on Roblox, merging digital entertainment, global branding, and community engagement in a way the platform had never seen before.

It also highlighted Boss Studio’s unique ability to bridge the worlds of gaming and major brand marketing, showing that interactive experiences can achieve massive global impact.

Expanding the Portfolio

Among its newly acquired titles, Azure Latch stands out as one of the fastest-growing projects on Roblox. Since joining Boss Studio’s portfolio, the game has reached 325 million visits and built a thriving community of over 6.5 million members.

Together, these acquisitions and partnerships have strengthened Boss Studio LLC’s position as one of the few studios capable of consistently delivering large-scale, community-driven experiences that define Roblox’s modern era.

Continuing to Lead in a Changing Platform

Even as Roblox continues to transform, Boss Studio LLC has evolved with it, adapting, expanding, and innovating without losing its identity. The studio’s commitment to quality, player engagement, and long-term community growth has kept it at the forefront of the industry.

As 2026 approaches, Boss Studio looks ahead to another defining year, with new projects, collaborations, and milestones already underway.

Interview with CEO Brandon Ha

Q: Roblox has seen explosive growth this year. How has Boss Studio LLC managed to keep up while maintaining its top position?

Brandon Ha: Roblox is changing faster than ever, but so are we. The platform has grown massively, and we’ve made sure Boss Studio grows right along with it. That’s what has kept us leading — staying adaptable, strategic, and focused on our community.

Q: Boss Studio acquired several major titles this year and even partnered with Samsung. What drives that strategy?

Brandon Ha: We’ve always believed in building and scaling communities that people care about. Acquisitions like Azure Latch, Rogue Demon, and Ninja Time weren’t just business decisions. They were opportunities to unite passionate fanbases and take their experiences to the next level. The Samsung partnership was an incredible step forward, not just for us but for Roblox as a whole. It showed that gaming and global brands can work together to reach hundreds of millions of people in ways traditional marketing never could.

Q: What can we expect from Boss Studio in 2026?

Brandon Ha: More innovation, more collaboration, and more focus on the players. We’re not slowing down anytime soon.

