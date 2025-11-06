PRES. CYRIL RAMAPHOSA, PRES. URSULA VON DER LEYEN, AND MORE JOIN GLOBAL CITIZEN NOW: JOHANNESBURG ON NOVEMBER 21

Global Citizen Now Joburg

Hosted by Actress, Humanitarian and Global Citizen Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha

Taking place on November 21 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, as world leaders gather on the eve of the G20 leaders’ summit, Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg will feature distinguished speakers, including: Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia; Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway; Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former UN Under-Secretary-General and Deputy President of South Africa; Sipho Makhubela, Chief Executive Officer, Harith General Partners. The event marks the first-ever Global Citizen NOW summit on the African continent.The Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg action summit will serve as the catalytic moment of the year-long Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign, convening government leaders, private sector investors, philanthropies, and grassroots advocates to accelerate investments in renewable energy and drive drive bold, measurable action ahead of the G20 Summit.The campaign, hosted by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, in partnership with Global Citizen and support from the International Energy Agency (IEA), is calling for financial commitments from governments, the private sector, and multilateral development banks to quadruple Africa’s renewable energy capacity by 2030, and addressing the unmet energy needs of the 600 million people across the continent who still lack access to electricity. The campaign will also contribute to the World Bank and the African Development Bank’s Mission 300.Hosted by Nomzamo Mbatha, actress, humanitarian, and Global Citizen Ambassador, additional speakers include: Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-Songwriter, Entrepreneur, and Humanitarian; Sherwin Charles, CEO and Co-Founder of Goodbye Malaria; Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Global Citizen Europe Board Chair; Jito Kayumba, Special Advisor to Zambian President on Finance and Investment; Nandi Madida, Apple Music Host, Philanthropist, and Podcast Founder; Matsi Modise, Founder and CEO of Furaha; Lady Roslyn Morauta Board Chair, The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; Alexio Musindo, ILO Director for South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho; Mzansi Youth Choir; Siv Ngesi, Actor, Comedian, and Producer; Dr. Sibulele Sibaca-Nomnganga, Global Health Advocate and Social Change Engineer; Zoisa North-Bond, CEO, Octopus Energy Generation; Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman and CEO of Genesis Energy Group; Gqi Raoleka, CEO and Co-Founder of Pele Energy Group; Pearl Thusi, Actress, DJ, and Entrepreneur; Duncan Ward, Co-founder and Managing Director, TransEnergy Global, and more.The program will bring together leaders, artists, and advocates for an afternoon of dialogue and action. At its core, the summit will spotlight the Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign, featuring new announcements and commitments that advance Africa’s clean energy future. The campaign aims to secure commitments to provide clean energy access for 10 million households, with 4.6 million already pledged to date. Beyond this, discussions will focus on strengthening global health security, driving climate resilience, and shaping shared priorities aligned with the G20’s 2025 themes of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability, all with the end goal to end extreme poverty and defend the planet.“Africa’s moment is now,” said H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. “Our continent holds the key to a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous world. Through decisive action and global solidarity, we can accelerate Africa’s clean energy future through a just transition, creating enduring opportunities for our people and strengthening the foundations of shared progress.”“Africa holds immense potential for renewable energy and the world is taking notice. Through our Global Gateway investment strategy, Europe is partnering with Africa to build a clean, sustainable, and prosperous future,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. “This campaign was launched to unite global efforts and mobilise both public and private investment, expanding access to energy and driving lasting growth. My message is clear: now is the time to invest in powering Africa’s future. I look forward to many milestone announcements ahead of the pledging event in Johannesburg later this month.”“Africa’s growth and resilience depend on building a diverse, sustainable energy mix that can withstand climate shocks,” said H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema, Republic of Zambia. “By investing in solar, hydro, and wind power, we can drive our continent’s industrial growth and create a cleaner, more prosperous future for all."“Partnering with Global Citizen for their first-ever Global Citizen NOW summit in Africa reinforces our shared commitment to advancing our clean energy future and powering the continent as a global leader in sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Sipho Makhubela, Chief Executive Officer, of Harith General Partners. “At Harith, we view investment in renewable energy as both a strategic and economic imperative, driving jobs, innovation and transformative opportunities across our continent.”“Access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy is essential to Africa’s economic transformation,” said Nomzamo Mbatha, actress, humanitarian, and Global Citizen Ambassador. “I am honoured to host Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg, a critical platform to turn ambition into action, aligning governments, investors, and citizens behind a shared vision for a more sustainable future for our continent. This is about more than powering homes; it’s about empowering communities, driving inclusive growth, and ensuring a greener future for generations to come."“As world leaders gather in South Africa for the first G20 meetings ever held on African soil, Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg will be a defining moment for the continent’s future,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO of Global Citizen. “We’re calling on governments to scale up public investment in energy access and on the private sector to move capital, technology, and innovation to the frontlines of Africa’s clean-energy transition. Together, we can mobilize the investments needed to power homes and businesses, and deliver electricity to the 600 million people still living without it. Africa has the ideas, talent, and resources to power a sustainable future. Now the world must match that ambition with action.”Additionally, on the sidelines of Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg, the Reverse Power Panel will take place on November 17 in Johannesburg, to highlight the leadership of Africa’s young population in shaping the continent’s energy future. Through an interactive format, Global Citizen’s Scaling Up Renewables in Africa Fellows - young Africans driving change and shaping the future of energy on the continent - will present their vision for renewable energy access, with government leaders from the Ministry of Electricity & Energy. Key speakers will include Hon. Deputy Minister of Electricity & Energy, Ms. Samantha Graham-Maré, and Mr. Bhekumuzi Dean Bhebhe, Director at Africa Change Lab. Anchored in Global Citizen’s Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign, the event will turn youth-driven ideas into actionable commitments, powering a new generation of African leaders driving the continent’s clean energy future.Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg is hosted by Global Citizen, with presenting partner Harith General Partners, with major partners Octopus Energy, Pele Energy Group, Transenergy Global, and supported by Genesis Energy, and PayPal.Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies including: EIB Network, TimesLIVE and Vanguard Media.This is the first edition of Global Citizen NOW to take place in Africa, continuing the international expansion of the summit series, which has convened global leaders, in cities including New York City, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Detroit, Belém, and Seville.For more information please visit globalcitizen.org/en/now/johannesburg . Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.- Ends -

