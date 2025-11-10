HM Land Registry Launches Innovative Initiative to Boost Staff Wellbeing

Tug-o-war at HM Land Registry's sports day. Nairn Robertson, Founder of Active Teams. Active Teams helps organisations build a prevention-focused culture where movement, connection, and wellbeing become part of their DNA.

HM Land Registry staff are being offered a new opportunity to enhance their mental and physical wellbeing through a pioneering workplace wellness initiative.

A healthier, more active workforce boosts wellbeing and performance. This programme delivers less sick leave, higher morale and greater productivity. It’s time employers tackled inactivity head-on.” — Nairn Robertson, Founder of Active Teams.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The programme, delivered by HM Land Registry’s Sports and Social club in partnership with Active Teams, encourages employees to increase their physical activity through engaging team-based challenges and digital tracking technology. The initiative aims to improve health and resilience, reduce sick leave, and boost productivity and efficiency. By supporting staff wellbeing, HM Land Registry also hopes to accelerate progress in reducing its casework backlog.This month marks the launch of the first organisation-wide wellbeing challenge, Zombies V Survivors, rewarding staff who take part in daily activity. Teams will compete over several weeks, with the highest-scoring group crowned champions, after which ongoing gamified challenges will be offered to sustain motivation and engagement.Active Teams, a Bristol-based company, works with employers around the world, including the NHS, to help staff become more physically active, strengthen community at work, and increase overall wellbeing and productivity.Why It Matters:● Employee absence is rising. The average number of sickness days taken by UK employees has increased by 20% in just two years to a 15 year high of 9.4 sick days per employee per year. Absence rates are higher in the public sector than in private companies (CIPD).● Long-term sickness is a growing issue. Mental health conditions and musculoskeletal problems are now the leading causes of long-term workplace absence (Zurich).● The economic impact is vast. The hidden cost of sickness absence and presenteeism exceeds £100 billion a year in the UK (The Guardian).● Physical activity is proven to help. NHS England highlights that regular activity can prevent or manage many of the health conditions most associated with economic inactivity, particularly musculoskeletal and mental health illnesses.Quotes:“At HM Land Registry our people are at the heart of everything we do. We want to support them in providing a brilliant service to our customers, and that means supporting their wellbeing as much as their professional development. Partnering with Active Teams is a natural step for us as it combines fun, team spirit and new technology to help build resilience, reduce sick leave and improve the pace at which we can deliver for the public,” said Maria Cocking, HR Health and Wellbeing Consultant and Sports and Social volunteer, HM Land Registry.“We know that a healthier, more active workforce isn’t just better for individuals, it’s better for the organisation as a whole,” said Nairn Robertson, Founder of Active Teams. “By partnering with HM Land Registry, we want to make physical activity a realistic, enjoyable and sustainable part of everyday life for their teams. Reduced sick leave, higher morale and greater productivity aren’t abstract ideas, they are measurable outcomes this programme can deliver. Many employees in the UK are in sedentary roles, and it’s time for employers to take a proactive approach in addressing the challenge of inactivity amongst the workforce.”National Alignment:This initiative supports the UK Government’s broader strategy to increase physical activity nationwide, tackling the rise in long-term sickness and creating healthier, more resilient workplaces.Further Information:HM Land Registry is a non-ministerial government department which safeguards land and property ownership valued at £8 trillion across England and Wales. The Land Register contains more than 26.5 million titles showing evidence of ownership for more than 89% of the land mass of England and Wales.Website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/land-registry/ X: https://x.com/HMLandRegistry About Active Teams - Bristol-based Active Teams helps organisations build a prevention-focused culture where movement, connection, and wellbeing become part of their DNA.Website: https://activeteams.co.uk/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/activeteams/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/activeteamsuk/

