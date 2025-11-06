Homagic Transforms Beijing Hutong Urban Renewal with 3-Month C-MiC Demolition-Rebuild Project

HUIZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --In a landmark achievement for urban revitalization, China Construction Integrated Building Co., Ltd. ( CSCEC ), operating under the Homagic brand, has completed the demolition and reconstruction of the historic Huapi Factory Hutong No. 8 building in just three months using its innovative Concrete Modular Integrated Construction (C- MiC ) system. This project marks China’s first C-MiC “demolish-and-rebuild” initiative in a densely populated urban setting, showcasing how modular technology is redefining city renewal amid global pressures for faster, greener, and less disruptive construction.## The Global Urban Renewal Crisis and Modular Construction’s Rising DominanceThe world’s cities are aging faster than they can be renewed. According to McKinsey’s 2019 report *Modular Construction: From Projects to Products*, urban areas face a $9.7 trillion infrastructure backlog by 2030, driven by deteriorating housing stock, population density, and climate vulnerability. Traditional demolition-rebuild cycles in historic districts routinely exceed 18–24 months, generating massive dust, noise, and resident displacement while inflating costs by 15–30% due to on-site inefficiencies.Labor shortages compound the problem. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a deficit of 1.5 million construction workers by 2027; Europe’s skilled-trade gap already exceeds 3 million. In Asia, China’s urban population—now 65% of 1.4 billion—demands 7 million new or refurbished units annually. These constraints have propelled modular integrated construction (MiC) from niche to necessity.Modular’s value proposition is structural: 90% off-site fabrication slashes timelines by 30–50%, cuts waste by 70%, and reduces on-site labor by 80%. The global MiC market, valued at $90 billion in 2024, is forecast to reach $130 billion by 2030 at a 7.5% CAGR, per Blackridge Research. Key growth drivers include:- **Speed-to-market**: Essential for disaster recovery and urban infill.- **ESG compliance**: Factory-controlled processes align with net-zero mandates; China’s “Dual-Carbon” goals (peak carbon by 2030, neutrality by 2060) make MiC a policy darling.- **Cost arbitrage**: High-wage markets (North America, Western Europe, Australia) can substitute expensive field labor with lower-cost factory production.- **Regulatory tailwinds**: ICC code acceptance in the U.S., CE marking in the EU, and China’s 2025 mandate for 30% prefabrication in new public buildings.Yet adoption lags in dense historic cores—until now. Homagic’s Beijing Hutong project proves MiC can navigate narrow alleys, heritage overlays, and live-in residents without compromising speed or quality.## Homagic: CSCEC’s Industrial-Scale MiC Platform Delivering Permanent AssetsBacked by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)—the world’s largest EPC contractor and a Fortune Global 500 titan—Homagic operates as the group’s dedicated industrialization, technology, and IP platform for modular construction. With over 10 years of specialized experience, Homagic has built China’s most advanced smart manufacturing ecosystem, including a Shenzhen flagship factory with 30,000-module annual capacity and full BIM-ERP-MES integration.### Core Product Portfolio and Application ScenariosHomagic’s MiC systems span temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent assets, all engineered for precision DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly):1. **Permanent/Semi-Permanent Modular House (C-MiC & S-MiC)**- Height: Up to 20 stories- Lifespan: 50 years- Applications: Hospitals, schools, apartments, hotels, high-density residences- Highlight: Beijing Huapi Factory Hutong No. 8—complete urban renewal in 90 days.2. **Light Gauge Steel Prefab House (LGS)**- Height: 1–15 stories- Lifespan: 50 years- Applications: Villas, homestays, industrial/agricultural plants, commercial exhibitions3. **Temporary Modular House**- Height: 1–3 stories- Lifespan: 10–20 years- Applications: Emergency camps, fire stations, disaster relief (e.g., 200 units delivered in 3 days during COVID-19)The 50-year durability threshold is strategic: it reclassifies modular buildings as mortgageable, insurable real estate, unlocking institutional capital.### Flagship Case Studies- **Huoshenshan & Leishenshan Hospitals (Wuhan, 2020)**: 1,000-bed facilities built in 10–12 days using MiC; HDPE geomembranes and sealed wastewater systems ensured zero environmental leakage.- **Beijing Hutong No. 8 (2024–2025)**: C-MiC modules pre-fitted with MEP and finishes were craned into a 3-meter-wide alley; residents experienced <30 days of audible disruption versus 12+ months conventionally.- **Shenzhen Bay ICC Hotel**: 40-story S-MiC tower completed 40% ahead of schedule.- **Zero-Carbon Village Pilot**: China’s first full-system net-zero MiC community, aligning with national Dual-Carbon targets.### Strategic Partnerships and Global FootprintA 2024 alliance with CIMC Modular Building Systems (world’s largest container-based MiC provider) combines CSCEC’s EPC scale with CIMC’s patented steel-module expertise. Clients include Apple, Huawei, NYU, Morgan Stanley, and Baha Mar Resorts. Overseas revenue now exceeds 25% of Homagic’s pipeline, targeting North America, Europe, and Belt & Road markets.### Manufacturing and Sustainability EdgeEight digital factories nationwide recycle 95% of raw materials. Automation—robotic welding, AI quality inspection—delivers ±2 mm tolerances. The Shenzhen base alone saves 1.2 million labor-hours annually versus traditional methods.Conclusion: A Blueprint for Tomorrow’s CitiesThe Beijing Hutong project is more than a technical triumph; it is a scalable template for every city grappling with legacy infrastructure. By compressing timelines, minimizing disruption, and delivering permanent, zero-carbon assets, Homagic demonstrates that urban renewal need not sacrifice speed, sustainability, or livability.As labor shortages intensify and climate deadlines loom, MiC is no longer optional—it is inevitable. Homagic, powered by CSCEC’s global supply chain and R&D firepower, stands ready to export this model worldwide.For more on Homagic’s MiC solutions, visit : https://www.homagic.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.