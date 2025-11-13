Celebrating Global Brand Creativity: 2026 TITAN Brand Awards Now Accepting Submissions

2026 TITAN Brand Awards Call for Entries 2026 TITAN Brand Awards Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

The TITAN Brand Awards officially announces the launch of its 2026 competition, inviting companies, agencies, and professionals worldwide to participate.

The TITAN Brand Awards exists to recognize the ideas and strategies that give brands their voice and presence. Under this year’s theme, we aim to honor work that stands out for driving recognition.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

2026 Theme: Celebrating Global Brand Creativity

The 2026 TITAN Brand Awards introduces its official theme: Celebrating Global Brand Creativity, recognizing the vision and innovation that allow brands to stand out and build lasting influence. This theme emphasizes campaigns, brand experiences, and strategies that not only capture attention but also inspire audiences and reinforce brand relevance in today’s competitive marketplace.

“The TITAN Brand Awards exists to recognize the ideas and strategies that give brands their voice and presence. Under this year’s theme, we aim to honor work that stands out for its clarity, originality, and ability to drive recognition and trust,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “The winners of 2026 will remind us that strong branding is remembered, valued, and trusted worldwide.”

A Global Platform for Branding Excellence

Over the years, the TITAN Brand Awards has welcomed entries from more than 30 countries, establishing itself as a premier international brand awards platform. From breakthrough creative campaigns to integrated strategies and experiential branding, the competition reflects the diverse approaches shaping the future of branding worldwide.

Eligibility & Deadlines

The 2026 competition is open to entries across global brand award categories including Brand Identity, Rebranding Effort, Brand Design, Brand Video, and more. Entrants are encouraged to submit their work by the Early Bird deadline of December 17, 2025, ahead of the Final Extension deadline on March 18, 2026. Winners will be announced on May 15, 2026.

For complete details or to submit an entry, visit https://titanbrandawards.com/.

About TITAN Brand Awards

The TITAN Brand Awards is an international competition dedicated to celebrating excellence in brand creativity. Open to agencies, companies, professionals, and creative teams worldwide, the program recognizes achievements in brand identity, campaigns, and strategies. By honoring both established organizations and emerging innovators, the award highlights branding work that stands out for its creativity, relevance, and measurable impact.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

