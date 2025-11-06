Water and Sanitation on Vaal Dam satisfactory water level

According to a weekly status of reservoirs report released by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) this week, Vaal Dam and the broader Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) remain stable and continues to perform strongly as the rainfall season progresses.

The Vaal Dam’s water level remains impressively sustained beyond its full storage capacity at 101.0%, with no measurable change recorded from the past week. This ongoing stability reflects the resilience of the system and the Department’s strategic water resource management interventions.

Across the IVRS, which supplies water to Gauteng and the neighbouring provinces, storage levels reflect general improvement, with the system increasing slightly from 97.4% to 97.6%. This continued stability is indicative of effective oversight and long-term drought-mitigation efforts to ensure water security ahead of the peak summer rainfall period.

Key dams within the system recorded the following changes:

Sterkfontein Dam: Increased from 99.0% to 99.1%

Bloemhof Dam: Rose from 95.4% to 95.6%

Grootdraai Dam: Marginally increased from 93.0% to 93.1%

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) reservoirs also continue to show positive recovery trends:

Katse Dam: Improved from 97.3% to 97.7%

Mohale Dam: Increased from 90.3% to 90.6%

These figures demonstrate strong system performance as inflows remain healthy and stable.

DWS remains fully committed to proactive flood readiness and effective management of hydrological risks. The Department continues to monitor inflows closely and shares early warnings and technical assessments with key stakeholders.

Earlier this year, DWS indicated that certain dams may be kept at higher storage levels to prepare for a potentially dry summer. However, updated seasonal forecasts from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) now project above-normal rainfall for the current season.

To support operational planning:

DWS engages with SAWS monthly to review forecast conditions.

Meeting frequency is increased during heavy rainfall periods to support timely decision-making.

While forecasts guide strategic planning, they do not provide the precise short-term information required for real-time flood operations, which rely on local hydrological measurements.

As the national custodian of water resources, DWS issues warnings, monitors catchment conditions, and provides technical guidance.

However, operational disaster response, including evacuations and emergency relief, is the responsibility of local municipalities, districts, and metropolitan disaster management authorities.

During flood events, DWS activates its Flood Preparedness Plan and provides continuous situation reports to the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) and other intergovernmental platforms to ensure coordinated action across all spheres of government.

The Department emphasises that water security within the IVRS should not be assessed based on the Vaal Dam alone. The system operates as an interconnected network supported by multiple storage facilities and inter-basin transfers, including the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

During extended dry periods, the Sterkfontein Dam is used to augment the Vaal Dam when its level falls to approximately 20%, ensuring uninterrupted supply to millions of households and the national economy. This integrated approach remains central to long-term water security planning.

The Department remains committed to ongoing transparency and will continue to provide regular updates on dam levels, flood risks, and relevant operational decisions. All actions are undertaken with careful consideration of public safety, protection of infrastructure, and sustainable long-term water availability.

The Department reaffirms its commitment to responsible water resource management and to maintaining a secure, reliable supply throughout the Integrated Vaal River System.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Gauteng DWS: Communication

Maria Lebese

Cell: 082 611 9264

E-mail: lebesem@dws.gov.za

