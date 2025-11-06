Hatch Blue and Bigelow Laboratory launch Maine Blue Biotech Studio

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

New United States studio links blue biotechnology innovation and Maine’s competitive advantages with venture expertise to create commercial opportunities.

EAST BOOTHBAY, ME, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Blue and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences have announced the launch of the Maine Blue Biotech Studio, a fully-funded program designed to move blue biotechnology innovations from the lab to the market. The studio is aimed at creating commercial opportunities by accelerating scalable ocean-derived biotech products.The program, which is the first of its kind in the US, will run from March 9th – 20th, 2026 at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, Maine. It will culminate in a Blue Biotech Investor Summit in Portland, Maine. Applications for the studio are currently open Momentum builds in blue biotechThe global blue biotechnology market is projected to reach $10.5 billion by 2027 and create 50,000 new jobs worldwide by 2030, mainly in regions with strong research and innovation capacity.Funded by the Maine Technology Institute (MTI) and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, and organised in partnership with Hatch Blue, the studio brings together scientists, entrepreneurs and industry innovators from Maine and around the world to develop scalable ocean-derived biotech products. Over two weeks, participants will connect and learn from advisors and stakeholders with expertise in business strategy, finance, intellectual property development and more. Teams will also receive nine months of virtual mentorship and commercialisation guidance following the in-person program.“All of these efforts are coalescing to build a launching pad for both home-grown companies and those we’re trying to recruit to the state,” said Bigelow Laboratory’s vice-president for research, Beth Orcutt. “Our proposition is that Maine is the place in the nation to grow blue biotech, and together this innovation ecosystem is making that happen. The future of biotech is blue and will launch in Maine.”Maine combines abundant marine resources with translational science, pilot facilities and a collaborative coastal innovation ecosystem. The state leads New England in blue-biotech activity, with 384 organisations, is in close proximity to Boston’s life sciences hub and benefits from the nation’s fastest-growing seaweed sector."Maine holds an exceptional competitive advantage to claim a global role in blue biotechnology – an emerging cornerstone of the state’s life sciences and economic development strategy," explained Tanja Hoel, managing director at Hatch Blue. "Our ecosystem assessment of the New England Blue Biotechnology Cluster clearly reflects this potential. From my very first encounter with Maine’s innovation community, the opportunity was evident. Hatch Blue is proud to contribute to this growing initiative."Hatch Blue Consulting identified a strong opportunity for the blue biotech sub-sector after conducting a report co-authored by Bigelow Laboratory, Ocean House Consulting, and the Maine International Trade Center, Growing Blue Biotechnology in Maine, published October 2025.Program detailsThe studio is fully funded, with no fees or equity taken. Travel, accommodation, and per diems are covered. The in-kind program value exceeds $20,000 and includes:• Sessions with Hatch Blue’s team on investment readiness, fundraising and commercialization.• Tailored one-to-one mentorship from global biotech, aquaculture and blue economy leaders.• Exposure to investors and industry stakeholders at the Blue Biotech Investor Summit• Access to Bigelow Laboratory’s R&D expertise, including the world’s most diverse collection of algae and biotechnology R&D assets.• Introductions to key ecosystem access players for valorising Maine’s fishery, aquaculture and seaweed materials, scaling production, and building businesses in Maine.• Ongoing guidance and check-ins over the 9-month program period.• Expert-led sessions and one-to-one time with dedicated industry experts.The studio is open to research teams, startups, established companies and experienced entrepreneurs developing innovations with marine biomaterials. These materials include algae and seaweed, shellfish, finfish, marine byproducts, nanocellulose, and novel genetic material. The goal is to create high-value products across a range of sectors, including food and feed, health and wellness, agriculture, sustainable materials, energy and industry, consumer products, and creative industries.Dylan Terry, innovation studios director at Hatch Blue, said:“We’re building an environment where blue biotech entrepreneurs can thrive. Whether you’re a researcher with a new discovery or a company ready to scale, the studio provides a launchpad to turn innovation into investment-ready ventures. By combining Maine’s world-class marine resources with Bigelow Laboratory’s scientific excellence and Hatch Blue’s venture-building experience, we’re creating the conditions for new biotech businesses to grow.”

