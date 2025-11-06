ADHD Bright Launches a Neuroscience-Based Planner for Adults With ADHD

After years of failing with neurotypical planners, I built ADHD Bright — a visual, flexible, rewarding system that finally helps ADHDers stay focused the way our brains actually work” — Kasia Strzelczyk

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADHD Bright , a new digital planner system created for adults with ADHD, has officially launched. The platform was founded by Kasia Strzelczyk (pronounced *Ka-sha Strzel-chick*), an IRS Enrolled Agent, Chief Marketing Officer at 1040 Abroad, and founder of Bright Strategies Marketing Agency.“I built ADHD Bright after years of trying tools that demanded focus my ADHD brain didn’t have,” said Strzelczyk. “Most planners are designed for neurotypical brains. I wanted a system that actually helps ADHDers stay focused—something visual, flexible, and rewarding.”Powered by Notion, ADHD Bright combines five core tools that turn executive-function challenges into strengths: a visual Focus Zone for time management, a dopamine-based Habit Tracker, a CBT-inspired Journal for self-reflection, a Routine Builder to reduce decision fatigue, and a Goals Dashboard for long-term planning.Each feature draws on research in neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and habit formation to help users organize tasks, set manageable steps, and build new habits. The system is forgiving by design—when plans change, tasks move forward with a click instead of a reset.ADHD Bright’s drag-and-drop weekly and monthly views replace rigid hourly schedules, helping users see progress visually and celebrate small wins. It encourages progress over perfection and turns planning into a rewarding routine instead of a chore.As a neuroscience-based ADHD planner , ADHD Bright helps users externalize memory, minimize distractions, and stay consistent with science-backed structure that works with the ADHD brain, not against it.About ADHD BrightADHD Bright is a neuroscience-based productivity system built for ADHDers by an ADHDer. Accessible through Notion on desktop and mobile, it integrates goal setting, journaling, and time management into one adaptive workspace. The platform helps users externalize memory, minimize distractions, and stay organized in everyday life.About the FounderKasia Strzelczyk is an IRS Enrolled Agent, Chief Marketing Officer at 1040 Abroad, and founder of Bright Strategies Marketing Agency. Drawing on her experience in systems thinking, marketing psychology, and her own ADHD journey, she created ADHD Bright to bring structure and self-understanding to neurodivergent productivity.Media ContactKasia StrzelczykFounder, ADHD Brighthello@adhdbright.comInstagram @adhdbright

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.